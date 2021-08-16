Ryder Cup wildcards: Padraig Harrington completes European side

Rose fired a closing 65 to share sixth in the BMW PGA Championship to complicate matters after Bernd Wiesberger and Lee Westwood had edged to automatic spots at Lowry's expense.

That meant three places between what appeared to be four standout candidates, and it was Rose, whose difficult year saw him fail to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, who missed out.

It will be a Ryder Cup debut for Lowry, the 2019 Open champion who had long been expected to be named were he unable to qualify, and seventh appearance for Poulter, whose missed cut at Wentworth did not deter Harrington.

Harrington said of Lowry: “He is a rookie but nobody thinks of him as a rookie. He’s a major champion, a World Golf Championship winner.

“If I’ve picked a rookie it’s probably because they have delivered twice to get in the team.”

As for Poulter, he added: “He is undefeated in singles. He lifts himself, he lifts his partners, he lifts the team. He has played great all year.”

Garcia had been all but assured of his place, the Ryder Cup record points-scorer not travelling to play in the final qualification event. He was the first of the three to be named by Harrington in a live Sky Sports appearance.

“He is a leader. He loves match play. He gets the job done, he has the most points in the Ryder Cup and I am expecting a few more this time around.”