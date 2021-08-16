Ryder Cup wildcards: Padraig Harrington completes European side

Justin Rose's late push was not enough as Padraig Harrington named Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter as his Ryder Cup wildcards.
Rose fired a closing 65 to share sixth in the BMW PGA Championship to complicate matters after Bernd Wiesberger and Lee Westwood had edged to automatic spots at Lowry's expense.
That meant three places between what appeared to be four standout candidates, and it was Rose, whose difficult year saw him fail to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, who missed out.
It will be a Ryder Cup debut for Lowry, the 2019 Open champion who had long been expected to be named were he unable to qualify, and seventh appearance for Poulter, whose missed cut at Wentworth did not deter Harrington.
Harrington said of Lowry: “He is a rookie but nobody thinks of him as a rookie. He’s a major champion, a World Golf Championship winner.
“If I’ve picked a rookie it’s probably because they have delivered twice to get in the team.”
As for Poulter, he added: “He is undefeated in singles. He lifts himself, he lifts his partners, he lifts the team. He has played great all year.”
Garcia had been all but assured of his place, the Ryder Cup record points-scorer not travelling to play in the final qualification event. He was the first of the three to be named by Harrington in a live Sky Sports appearance.
“He is a leader. He loves match play. He gets the job done, he has the most points in the Ryder Cup and I am expecting a few more this time around.”
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Viktor Hovland
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Lee Westwood
Paul Casey
Bernd Wiesberger
Sergio Garcia
Shane Lowry
Ian Poulter
It became clear during the BMW PGA Championship that Europe's qualification system was flawed, giving too much weight to performance there, too little to 2020 versus the previous year, and making it difficult for a captain to author a firm plan.
And yet Harrington managed somehow to stick broadly to the plan he had. Perhaps it did not include Bernd Wiesberger, who would surely not have been selected had he failed to qualify, but the Austrian has won four titles since the last Ryder Cup and deserves his place in the side.
In qualifying, Wiesberger effectively pushed Shane Lowry out, yet his place was never in doubt. All that did was deny Harrington the opportunity to select Justin Rose, whose final-round 65 on Sunday was deeply impressive, but too little and too late. Part of Europe's success in the competition has come from not getting drawn into the last acts in a lengthy battle, and Harrington's selections are difficult to argue with if you view the year as a whole.
Indeed the most unfortunate absentee might be Alex Noren, who came so close to doing what neither Lowry nor Poulter could do and qualifying for the TOUR Championship. Had he done so, the case for the Swede, whose form in 2021 stacks up, would've gained traction. And yet the feeling remains that Harrington would've done as Thomas Bjorn and Paul McGinley did before him, and stuck to the plan.
That plan was laid out months ago, when he said Garcia and Poulter were all but certain to make the team. As for Lowry, he was a little unfortunate not to qualify, and the way he performed alongside his friend, mentor and now captain in the PGA Championship was never likely to be forgotten, nor the way he won the Open two years ago.
Now, Europe head to Wisconsin to face an almighty US side. They do so with form concerns not so much over the wildcards, but the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood. It is an enormous task. But it is not insurmountable.