Saudi International: Graeme McDowell claims title

Graeme McDowell put himself firmly in the frame for a Ryder Cup return after a battling victory in the Saudi International.

Leaderboard -12 McDowell -10 Johnson -9 Pieters, Mickelson, Green Day four report Graeme McDowell succeeding in proving to his children he is not just a "YouTube golfer", but their Easter holiday plans may have to change following his battling victory in the Saudi International. McDowell began the final round with a one-shot lead and a closing level-par 70 in tough scoring conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club was enough to seal a first European Tour title since 2014 on 12 under par. The win is set to lift McDowell from 104th in the world rankings to back inside the top 50, less than a year after the 2010 US Open champion found himself a lowly 257th. Defending champion Dustin Johnson made his second eagle of the day on the 18th to finish two shots behind McDowell on 10 under, with Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green a stroke further back. McDowell became the first European winner of the US Open in 40 years when he won at Pebble Beach in 2010, the same year he secured the winning point in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor. The 40-year-old also won three points from three matches in the victory at Gleneagles in 2014, but missed out in 2016 and was a vice-captain in 2018, a role he would be expected to repeat under Padraig Harrington in September. A trip to Whistling Straits as a player is now back on the agenda however, along with a first Masters appearance since 2016 if McDowell remains in the top 50 at the end of March. "I'd love to be on the team, but there's a lot of things that need to happen between now and then before I can get myself on the team," McDowell said. "I want to play my way on, I don't want to rely on a pick but we'll see. "My schedule is going to change a little bit, maybe in Mexico (for the WGC event), maybe in the Masters. We were trying to plan an Easter holiday with the kids the week of the Masters but that may have to go on hold now." McDowell, who crucially bounced back from a three-putt bogey on the 13th to birdie the next two holes, added: "It's tough to win on a course that doesn't fit your eye but this is a sweet one. "If my kids are watching at home I love you guys, and my wife obviously. I can't wait to get home and see them. "A big goal this year was to be back in the top 50, it's come a little faster than I expected. I've been working hard the last year and a half to try and get myself back up there one more time just to be out there playing against these guys. "The game of golf is in such great shape, so many great players, it's so exciting to be a top player in the world and I want to be back up there again. "I've got young kids at home and I want to show them that dad's tough and dad can do it. I don't want to have to pull up the YouTube videos." Mickelson's tie for third was his first top-20 finish since last year's Masters, but Brooks Koepka is set to lose his world number one ranking to either Jon Rahm or Rory McIlroy in the next two weeks after a tie for 17th. McDowell's 2014 Ryder Cup partner Victor Dubuisson began the final round a shot off the lead and was level with his team-mate at the turn, but missed a putt from inside two feet on the 11th as he dropped five shots in the space of four holes. Day three report Graeme McDowell took over at the top of the leaderboard on day three of the Saudi International, and he'll be joined by former Ryder Cup team-mate Victor Dubuisson in the final group on Sunday. McDowell's short-game was red-hot as he carved out a brilliant 66 in breezy conditions, a birdie on the par-five 18th hole the icing on the cake as he earned a one-shot lead. "The putter's been a little ice cold the last sort of two rounds, but I got it heated back up on the back nine today and I'm going to have to putt well to have a chance tomorrow," said McDowell. "Conditions were very tough today, so I’m very pleased with that back nine because I really felt like the back nine's played very difficult this week and to sneak a few birdies out there coming in was very pleasing."

Dubuisson, who excelled in the 2014 Ryder Cup after McDowell had taken him under his wing, bounced back from a miserable effort in Dubai last week as he seeks a third European Tour title. The pair, who are in turn two clear of third-placed Gavin Green, struck up a brilliant partnership at Gleneagles where Dubuisson appeared to have the world at his feet. One win since is scant reward for his obvious talents, on- and off-course problems, not least a perforated ear drum, stopping him in his tracks. He'll look to reel in his mentor as the pair do battle in the final group, with Green set to play with Dustin Johnson after the world number five flirted with the top of the leaderboard. Four birdies over the course of the first five holes had Johnson within one at nine-under, but he was two-over from the fifth to the clubhouse and finds himself five off the lead - precisely where he started the day. Green birdied the first and added another after a brilliant approach to the ninth, but a clumsy three-putt at the 14th followed by a bogey at the 15th meant for a level-par 70. "I shared a car up to the course this morning with Victor and I was chatting with him and I always look out for him," added McDowell. "I had great experiences with him in 2014 at Gleneagles. "He's such a great guy, he hasn't had the best form the last few years and I'm really, really happy to see him at the top of the leaderboard and looking forward to being with him tomorrow. "It's going to be tough to try and play tough against him, but we're both competitors and we'll go out there and try and do our job.”

Day two report Former college room-mates Victor Perez and Gavin Green will go head to head in the third round of the Saudi International. The pair, who lived together at the University of New Mexico, will form the final group on Saturday after Perez carded a second consecutive 65 to reach 10 under par, with Green nine under following a 67. Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell is a shot further back but faces the threat of a slow-play penalty over the weekend after picking up a "bad time". Perez, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year, said: "I am very pleased with the second round. I think it was important to keep the hammer down after obviously a 65 in the wind yesterday. "Gavin and I were room-mates in college for four years and we are obviously very close. He played very well yesterday and I'm looking forward to playing together. Being on Tour together makes it really easy to catch up. "He's a great talent and he has been coming up a long time so it's only a matter of time before he breaks through." Green, who is seeking his maiden European Tour title, added: "Playing with Victor tomorrow I think it will be fun. It's just like college days again. "I'm excited just to be in the mix. I've been there a couple times and just try to put myself in the position a couple more times and see what happens." McDowell took too long over his second shot to the fourth hole, his 13th, after conducting an in-round interview with Sky Sports reporter Tim Barter. Another transgression in the final two rounds will see McDowell hit with a one-shot penalty, which could be crucial in his bid for a first European Tour win since 2014. "I just did an interview with Tim Barter so I was 50 yards behind the guys," McDowell told The Scotsman. "I was first to go and I had 215 yards into the wind. It was a difficult shot. "Tim is great at his job and I don't want a situation where guys won't give him an interview. "But I called him over and said, 'You might want to have a word with them' because, if I am going to do that for you, which I want to because we are in the entertainment business and I think it's a good thing for viewers to get an insight into what is happening out on the course, only for the referee to give me a bad time, then everyone is going to say 'no'. "We don't want that because I think it is bringing a nice dynamic. Listen, we are trying to make this product as fast and as interesting as is possible. "It's not always the most exciting product in the world, this stuff out here, and I think those on-course interviews are a nice little addition." Defending champion Dustin Johnson is five shots off the pace following a 68, with Open champion Shane Lowry and Phil Mickelson another stroke back. World number one Brooks Koepka is nine shots off the lead after a second round of 69. Day one report Graeme McDowell showcased the full range of his repertoire to join Gavin Green at the top of the leaderboard after day one of the Saudi International. With calm conditions greeting those teeing off in the morning, Green was able to bully his way to an eight-birdie 64 at a course where he finished 11th a year ago. But with wind whipping up in the afternoon and sharp run-off areas making for a real test, McDowell's round was better still, the Northern Irishman back to something like his best having played so well in Hawaii at the beginning of the year.

Birdies at holes 16, 17 and 18 capped an excellent day's work as the former US Open champion demonstrated yet again his ability to grind out a score when others are struggling to do so. Alongside him, Phil Mickelson came home in a breathtaking 29 strokes which included seven birdies and just one par as he reached four-under, putting him at the front of the American challenge with Dustin Johnson one shot behind.

Brooks Koepka, whose place at the top of the world rankings is under serious threat, went the other way to Mickelson as he stumbled to a level-par 70 which leaves him with work to do on Friday morning. McDowell though will look to make hay with more favourable conditions expected as he returns to Royal Greens hours before his co-leader. "It feels good," confirmed the 40-year-old. "I got off to a fast start, which was huge - before the the wind got up. You get flat calm mornings (in the desert) but you know it's going to blow in the afternoon. "To finish birdie-birdie-birdie was nice, just feeding off Phil - it was 'Phil the Thrill' out there, it was fun to watch and fun to play with." Green also finished with a flurry, birdies at 16 and 17 getting him back to six-under, the score he was on after 10 holes. The Malaysian then missed from close range at the par-five 18th, his birdie attempt spinning around the hole and back out.

