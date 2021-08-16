The Spanish duo pair up for the first time and will face US standouts Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three of their four matches together in Paris three years ago and have been friends since childhood.

Next on the tee, Californian pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, winners of three majors since last August, take on Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. The latter is the only one of three European rookies to feature in the first session.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are together having attended the same school in Florida, and they face two Englishmen in Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick who hail from a similar part of the country.

Finally, Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy reprise their partnership from Medinah and take on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, another two who are close friends on the PGA Tour.

Friday September 24

All times BST; local time is BST -5hrs

Day one foursomes

1305: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth v Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm

1321: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa v Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland

1337: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger v Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick

1353: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter

Day one fourballs (confirmed during late stages of morning session)