Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm embrace after victory for Europe in Paris
Ryder Cup: Foursomes for Friday's opening session confirmed

By Sporting Life
23:15 · THU September 23, 2021

The first matches of the Ryder Cup have been confirmed as Padraig Harrington sends Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia out first for Europe.

The Spanish duo pair up for the first time and will face US standouts Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three of their four matches together in Paris three years ago and have been friends since childhood.

Next on the tee, Californian pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, winners of three majors since last August, take on Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. The latter is the only one of three European rookies to feature in the first session.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are together having attended the same school in Florida, and they face two Englishmen in Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick who hail from a similar part of the country.

Finally, Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy reprise their partnership from Medinah and take on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, another two who are close friends on the PGA Tour.

Friday September 24

  • All times BST; local time is BST -5hrs

Day one foursomes

  • 1305: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth v Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm
  • 1321: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa v Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland
  • 1337: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger v Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 1353: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter

Day one fourballs (confirmed during late stages of morning session)

  • 1810:
  • 1826:
  • 1842:
  • 1858:
