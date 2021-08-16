The first matches of the Ryder Cup have been confirmed as Padraig Harrington sends Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia out first for Europe.
The Spanish duo pair up for the first time and will face US standouts Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three of their four matches together in Paris three years ago and have been friends since childhood.
Next on the tee, Californian pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, winners of three majors since last August, take on Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. The latter is the only one of three European rookies to feature in the first session.
Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are together having attended the same school in Florida, and they face two Englishmen in Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick who hail from a similar part of the country.
Finally, Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy reprise their partnership from Medinah and take on Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, another two who are close friends on the PGA Tour.
Day one foursomes
Day one fourballs (confirmed during late stages of morning session)