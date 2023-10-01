Ryder Cup: Five takeaways from Rome where Europe beat USA to win back trophy

Ben Coley reflects on Europe's 16.5-11.5 Ryder Cup victory with five takeaways, including how underprepared the US were and how well Luke Donald captained Europe.

USA simply weren't ready Never again should it be considered acceptable for any side to turn up at a Ryder Cup so woefully underprepared as this American one. Nine of their 12 players did not play competitive golf from the end of the TOUR Championship on August 27 to the beginning of the Ryder Cup on September 29. No wonder there's a perception that too few of them really care about the outcome in the way that European players are expected to. Of course they want to win once play begins, but to end this hoodoo on foreign soil, one that now extends well into a fourth decade, demands that desire is stretched to cover more than just a few days; that players show a willingness to put the Ryder Cup first by rescheduling holidays and taking part in a tournament or two they otherwise wouldn't take part in. Max Homa was this side's beating heart, its best player, and while he'd have played in the Fortinet Championship regardless of timings given that he'd won the last two editions, it was to his benefit to have been there. That just one of his teammates joined him, a player searching for form, should be seen as one of the biggest failings of this highly talented US team.

Max Homa with a clutch putt on 18 to keep the USA’s slim hopes alive.





Europe's entire squad played the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and several were in action just before it in Switzerland, Ireland, or both. Robert MacIntyre even played the Open de France. Among the US side, only new dad Jordan Spieth can be excused for not playing either in Europe or at the Fortinet alongside Homa and Justin Thomas. It might feel too simplistic to say that this Ryder Cup was decided in the first session, which Europe won 4-0 for the first time in history, and there are other factors at play. Yet this American squad has played in over 300 majors and never has any one of them arrived after five weeks off. Only Brooks Koepka has regularly missed four, typically when struggling with injury. The rest of them wouldn't dream of turning up at Augusta after a month or more away, so why are they willing to do so ahead of a Ryder Cup? Had the Masters taken place last week, does anyone really believe they'd have all arrived there without competitive preparation? That idea is laughable. Whether it's arrogance, ambivalence or a bit of both, it's something they can only get away with at home. To change things in Europe, they need to get their priorities right. Had half a dozen of these US players been at Wentworth, the outcome of the Ryder Cup might have been different. Captaincy can count for something Winning captains get away with bad decisions, losing captains don't. That's the deal, it's what they signed up for. Had Europe surrendered their massive advantage, Luke Donald would've been forced to explain why Jon Rahm played in only four matches or why Adrian Meronk wasn't selected. But Europe won, and never looked like not winning – and for that, Donald deserves plenty of credit. Among the many things he got right, perhaps the most impressive was structuring practise in the way that he did. Donald told his team to play three-hole matches and then reset, emphasising the need for a hot start and not to fall behind early. It worked: Europe dominated the opening hole from the very first session.

Luke Donald won the battle of the captains

Another was the way he dealt with the Rory McIlroy episode on Saturday night. Many a captain would've leant their total support to their player, particularly one of McIlroy's importance, but Donald didn't do that. He said he would speak to McIlroy and make sure his side find the right balance. He sounded like a man in charge. When Zach Johnson tried to take charge, it was disastrous. Talking Jordan Spieth into hitting three-wood off the 16th tee, when three-down to opponents who had a ball on the green already, was bafflingly stupid and made to look even worse by Spieth's predictable flare right into water. Claiming illness within the camp while claiming that it wasn't an excuse was bizarre; to then select Rickie Fowler on Friday morning, by all accounts the player who had suffered the most, smacks of someone making it up as they go along. Fowler had been allowed to skip Wednesday's gala dinner but was expected to play golf 36 hours later. And then there's Patrick Cantlay, also allowed to skip that dinner because of neck ache that had denied him some sleep. I find it very hard to imagine any European player asking not to be there. And had they done so, based on what we've seen this week, Donald would've taken a much firmer stance than his likeable but feeble counterpart. Rose rewarded for difficult decision Sometimes it gets lost in the noise of LIV Golf but even those of us who can't stand it do understand why certain players took the money. For some Ryder Cup stalwarts, some of the finest players in the history of the event, it was the chance for a massive payday just as realistic career ambitions were more about doing well on the Champions Tour one day. Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia all chose that money over their Ryder Cup futures. You can think that unfair, but those are the terms they in effect accepted in signing up with Greg Norman to accept money from the Saudi Arabian government for golf and PR. None of them can say, with a straight face, that they expected to still be able to take part in any future Ryder Cup, let alone this one. In time, there might be a way back, but around a year ago Justin Rose had to make up his own mind: take the money and risk ending his Ryder Cup career, or focus on returning to the world's top 50, competing at the highest level, winning tournaments, and earning one last go at this on home soil. Rose chose the latter, and how fabulous it's been to see him get paid, first by guiding Robert MacIntyre through his debut and then by fighting and fighting even in vain against Patrick Cantlay. It might be the end for Rose as a player – though he will have eyes on 2025 – but he'll surely play a key role off the course for many years to come.







Thank you so much for all the support as always… As we say in England… #ItsComingHome