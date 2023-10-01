Ryder Cup: Five takeaways from Rome where Europe beat USA to win back trophy

Ben Coley reflects on Europe's 16.5-11.5 Ryder Cup victory with five takeaways, including how underprepared the US were and how well Luke Donald captained Europe.
Never again should it be considered acceptable for any side to turn up at a Ryder Cup so woefully underprepared as this American one. Nine of their 12 players did not play competitive golf from the end of the TOUR Championship on August 27 to the beginning of the Ryder Cup on September 29. No wonder there's a perception that too few of them really care about the outcome in the way that European players are expected to.
Of course they want to win once play begins, but to end this hoodoo on foreign soil, one that now extends well into a fourth decade, demands that desire is stretched to cover more than just a few days; that players show a willingness to put the Ryder Cup first by rescheduling holidays and taking part in a tournament or two they otherwise wouldn't take part in.
Max Homa was this side's beating heart, its best player, and while he'd have played in the Fortinet Championship regardless of timings given that he'd won the last two editions, it was to his benefit to have been there. That just one of his teammates joined him, a player searching for form, should be seen as one of the biggest failings of this highly talented US team.
Europe's entire squad played the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and several were in action just before it in Switzerland, Ireland, or both. Robert MacIntyre even played the Open de France. Among the US side, only new dad Jordan Spieth can be excused for not playing either in Europe or at the Fortinet alongside Homa and Justin Thomas.
It might feel too simplistic to say that this Ryder Cup was decided in the first session, which Europe won 4-0 for the first time in history, and there are other factors at play. Yet this American squad has played in over 300 majors and never has any one of them arrived after five weeks off. Only Brooks Koepka has regularly missed four, typically when struggling with injury.
The rest of them wouldn't dream of turning up at Augusta after a month or more away, so why are they willing to do so ahead of a Ryder Cup? Had the Masters taken place last week, does anyone really believe they'd have all arrived there without competitive preparation? That idea is laughable.
Whether it's arrogance, ambivalence or a bit of both, it's something they can only get away with at home. To change things in Europe, they need to get their priorities right. Had half a dozen of these US players been at Wentworth, the outcome of the Ryder Cup might have been different.
Winning captains get away with bad decisions, losing captains don't. That's the deal, it's what they signed up for. Had Europe surrendered their massive advantage, Luke Donald would've been forced to explain why Jon Rahm played in only four matches or why Adrian Meronk wasn't selected.
But Europe won, and never looked like not winning – and for that, Donald deserves plenty of credit.
Among the many things he got right, perhaps the most impressive was structuring practise in the way that he did. Donald told his team to play three-hole matches and then reset, emphasising the need for a hot start and not to fall behind early. It worked: Europe dominated the opening hole from the very first session.
Another was the way he dealt with the Rory McIlroy episode on Saturday night. Many a captain would've leant their total support to their player, particularly one of McIlroy's importance, but Donald didn't do that. He said he would speak to McIlroy and make sure his side find the right balance. He sounded like a man in charge.
When Zach Johnson tried to take charge, it was disastrous. Talking Jordan Spieth into hitting three-wood off the 16th tee, when three-down to opponents who had a ball on the green already, was bafflingly stupid and made to look even worse by Spieth's predictable flare right into water.
Claiming illness within the camp while claiming that it wasn't an excuse was bizarre; to then select Rickie Fowler on Friday morning, by all accounts the player who had suffered the most, smacks of someone making it up as they go along. Fowler had been allowed to skip Wednesday's gala dinner but was expected to play golf 36 hours later.
And then there's Patrick Cantlay, also allowed to skip that dinner because of neck ache that had denied him some sleep. I find it very hard to imagine any European player asking not to be there. And had they done so, based on what we've seen this week, Donald would've taken a much firmer stance than his likeable but feeble counterpart.
Sometimes it gets lost in the noise of LIV Golf but even those of us who can't stand it do understand why certain players took the money. For some Ryder Cup stalwarts, some of the finest players in the history of the event, it was the chance for a massive payday just as realistic career ambitions were more about doing well on the Champions Tour one day.
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia all chose that money over their Ryder Cup futures. You can think that unfair, but those are the terms they in effect accepted in signing up with Greg Norman to accept money from the Saudi Arabian government for golf and PR. None of them can say, with a straight face, that they expected to still be able to take part in any future Ryder Cup, let alone this one.
In time, there might be a way back, but around a year ago Justin Rose had to make up his own mind: take the money and risk ending his Ryder Cup career, or focus on returning to the world's top 50, competing at the highest level, winning tournaments, and earning one last go at this on home soil.
Rose chose the latter, and how fabulous it's been to see him get paid, first by guiding Robert MacIntyre through his debut and then by fighting and fighting even in vain against Patrick Cantlay. It might be the end for Rose as a player – though he will have eyes on 2025 – but he'll surely play a key role off the course for many years to come.
Europe were better prepared, better managed, better supported, and still things got tight in the end. That's how much has to go right to win a Ryder Cup when you're facing teams with the strength of the USA, who it could be argued had even better players left at home, or at least ones who would've relished this test.
Winning at Bethpage, where things could very well get out of control, would be a monumental achievement – one of the most significant in the competition's history. Not only will boisterous New York crowds make life very difficult for Europe's players, but a golf course like that could eat alive any youngsters lacking in experience.
Hope, though, is not hard to find. Europe now has three of the very best five players in the sport and they were all instrumental in Rome. Jon Rahm was unbeaten, Viktor Hovland won the first singles point, and Rory McIlroy's display, two years on from Whistling Straits, was sensational.
When you've those three to build a team around, you'll always have a chance.
Despite the USA's poor decisions, from picks to preparation and pairings, this was actually quite a close Ryder Cup. The fact that Europe bossed the opening day means it didn't necessarily feel like it, save for an hour at most on Sunday, but five points is quite a narrow margin of victory when all is said and done.
Europe earned three half-points that looked like being defeats on Friday evening. They earned another at the 18th hole through Jon Rahm in the singles. Change just those four matches to red and the result is 14.5-13.5 (though of course it doesn't work like that – each match had some kind of influence on others).
Jordan Spieth was three-up on Shane Lowry and on Saturday morning, the USA had Europe on the ropes in match four. Some will tell you that yet another home win, the eighth in nine renewals with Medinah the exception, reveals a predictable competition that will continue to follow this pattern for decades to come, but I don't think that's true.
And if, as McIlroy said, winning away really is one of the biggest challenges in sport, that in itself adds something to the spectacle. Ryder Cups don't have to end 14.5-13.5 to be intoxicating and this was proof of that.
It was also further proof of how much has to go right for Europe to win. They may not have been underdogs by the time the Ryder Cup began, nor did they play like the weaker side thereafter, but they still had to work very hard in the end.
Again, this is part of what makes the Ryder Cup so brilliant. Nothing about it needs to change.