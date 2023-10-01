Sporting Life
Rory McIlroy celebrates for Europe
Rory McIlroy celebrates for Europe

Ryder Cup: Fired up Rory McIlroy fights back tears of joy after Europe's triumph in Rome

By Sporting Life
18:43 · SUN October 01, 2023

Rory McIlroy fought back tears of joy instead of despair after contributing a career-best performance to help Europe regain the Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy’s singles victory over Sam Burns ensured he won four matches in the biennial contest for the first time as Luke Donald’s side inflicted a seventh straight away defeat on the United States.

McIlroy felt he had let his team-mates down at Whistling Straits after suffering three heavy defeats before beating Schauffele in the singles, after which he broke down in tears during a television interview and admitted he could not wait for a shot at redemption in Rome.

McIlroy won his first three matches at Marco Simone but lost the final fourball on Saturday evening and was involved in an angry exchange with Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava over his celebrations on the 18th green which spilled over into the car park.

“Walking off the 18th yesterday was probably the angriest I’ve ever been in my career,” McIlroy told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I said it to the US guys, I thought it was disgraceful what went on and I made that clear.

“I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week. I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies.”

McIlroy had to fight back tears before he added: “I just wanted to win another point for Europe. Ever since Whistling Straits I was so disappointed in my performance there, so to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.

“It’s a great bounce-back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It’s a young team that I think will be around for a long time.”

Rahm admitted he was extremely aware of the significance of his match against Scheffler, who had suffered a 9&7 thrashing alongside Koepka in the Saturday foursomes.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to look but it’s hard not to see the scoreboards,” said Rahm, who two-putted from 90 feet for birdie on the 18th after Scheffler hit a clumsy chip over the green.

“I’m sitting looking at my putt (on 18) and the scoreboards are right in my way. So it’s hard not to catch yourself lingering.

“But I think I did a really good job at the end. Seeing those scores, I refocused on the task at hand and played good at end. Too bad it wasn’t good enough to win but I’ll take a half.”

OVERALL SCORE: EUROPE 16.5-11.5 USA

Ryder Cup: Day three

Singles

  • Rahm v Scheffler match halved
  • Hovland beat Morikawa 4&3
  • Cantlay beat Rose 2&1
  • McIlroy beat Burns 3&1
  • Homa beat Fitzpatrick 1up
  • Hatton beat Harman 3&2
  • Koepka beat Aberg 3&2
  • Thomas beat Straka 2up
  • Schauffele beat Hojgaard 3&2
  • Lowry v Spieth match halved
  • Fleetwood beat Fowler 3&1
  • MacIntyre beat Clark 2&1

Session score: Europe 6-6 USA

Ryder Cup: Day two

Afternoon fourballs

  • Burns/Morikawa beat Hovland/Aberg 4&3
  • Homa/Harman beat Fleetwood/Hojgaard 2&1
  • Rose/MacIntyre beat Thomas/Spieth 3&2
  • Cantlay/Clark beat McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 1up

Session score: Europe 1-3 USA

Morning foursomes

  • Fleetwood/McIlroy beat Thomas/Spieth 2&1
  • Hovland/Aberg beat Koepka/Scheffler 9&7 - all-time record win
  • Homa/Harman beat Lowry/Straka 4&2
  • Rahm/Hatton beat Schauffele/Cantlay 2&1

Session score: Europe 3-1 USA

Ryder Cup: Day one

Afternoon fourballs

  • Hovland/Hatton v Thomas/Spieth match halved
  • Rahm/Hojgaard v Scheffler/Koepka match halved
  • MacIntyre/Rose v Homa/Clark match halved
  • McIlroy/Fitzpatrick beat Morikawa/Schauffele 5&3

Session score: Europe 2.5-1.5 USA

Morning foursomes

  • Rahm/Hatton beat Scheffler/Burns 4&3
  • Hovland/Aberg beat Homa/Harman 4&3
  • Lowry/Straka beat Fowler/Morikawa 2&1
  • McIlroy/Fleetwood beat Schauffele/Cantlay 2&1

Session score: Europe 4-0 USA

