McIlroy’s singles victory over Sam Burns ensured he won four matches in the biennial contest for the first time as Luke Donald’s side inflicted a seventh straight away defeat on the United States.

McIlroy felt he had let his team-mates down at Whistling Straits after suffering three heavy defeats before beating Schauffele in the singles, after which he broke down in tears during a television interview and admitted he could not wait for a shot at redemption in Rome.

McIlroy won his first three matches at Marco Simone but lost the final fourball on Saturday evening and was involved in an angry exchange with Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava over his celebrations on the 18th green which spilled over into the car park.

“Walking off the 18th yesterday was probably the angriest I’ve ever been in my career,” McIlroy told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I said it to the US guys, I thought it was disgraceful what went on and I made that clear.

“I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week. I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies.”