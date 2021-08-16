Sergio Garcia made more Ryder Cup history in the first match of the Ryder Cup, but the session appeared set to go the way of the United States.
Garcia became the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history in Paris three years ago, and added a record 24th match win as he and Jon Rahm beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&1.
It was the 11th time Garcia had won a foursomes point, another record, as the all-Spanish duo got Europe off to a good start.
Thomas notably struggled and after a remarkable escape from Spieth at the 17th, it was fitting somehow that his partner missed the putt which ended the match.
"It was amazing," said Garcia. "(Rahm) was amazing, he made every putt he had to make. It was a good match, don't get me wrong. Jordan and Justin played well, we had to play very well to beat them."
Rahm added: "I think you guys were feeling and seeing exactly what we were feeling as well. Not that I'm a bad ball-striker, but when you have this guy hitting the ball it's easy to feel relaxed.
"I knew my job on the front nine was going to be putting, and as silly as it may sound, the four-footer on one gave me so much confidence."
Europe's lead lasted just a few minutes as Collin Morikawa made it a dream Ryder Cup debut with a birdie putt which secured him and partner Dustin Johnson a 3&2 win over Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland.
It was the seventh birdie in 16 holes from the US pairing and while Casey and Hovland were one up through four, Johnson and Morikawa won four holes from the sixth to the 12th to take control.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele then wrapped up a 5&3 victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, who got off to a nightmare start and couldn't claw their way back into the match.
The American duo were five up through five holes and while Europe closed the gap by taking the 10th and 11th, Schauffele's approach work and Cantlay's putting were of the highest quality as they comfortably completed the job.
"We knew they'd be tough, and they showed that when we made the turn," said Cantlay. "We just had to follow suit."
Schauffele added: "It's an incredible feeling. It's nice to share it with one of my good friends, Patrick."
It had looked for some time that the USA were on course for a 3-1 lead after the first session and so it proved as Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger edged out Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick 2&1.
