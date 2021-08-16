Garcia became the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history in Paris three years ago, and added a record 24th match win as he and Jon Rahm beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&1.

It was the 11th time Garcia had won a foursomes point, another record, as the all-Spanish duo got Europe off to a good start.

Thomas notably struggled and after a remarkable escape from Spieth at the 17th, it was fitting somehow that his partner missed the putt which ended the match.

"It was amazing," said Garcia. "(Rahm) was amazing, he made every putt he had to make. It was a good match, don't get me wrong. Jordan and Justin played well, we had to play very well to beat them."

Rahm added: "I think you guys were feeling and seeing exactly what we were feeling as well. Not that I'm a bad ball-striker, but when you have this guy hitting the ball it's easy to feel relaxed.

"I knew my job on the front nine was going to be putting, and as silly as it may sound, the four-footer on one gave me so much confidence."