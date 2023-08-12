Ryder Cup analysis: How in-form players performed

As debate intensifies as to who will or should complete their respective Ryder Cup sides, we look at how form players have fared in the past.

Stewart Cink (2004) Record: 1-2-1

Ranking among side: T3 How did he make the side? Stewart Cink had won the Heritage for a second time in April, but back-to-back missed cuts in June had left him some way off qualifying for the side. Cink then produced five top-20 finishes in five starts from mid-July, in what were the pre-Playoff days, before receiving a call from Hal Sutton to tell him he'd done enough. Cink went out and justified that decision in spectacular style with what was at the time the biggest win of his career at Firestone just days later. How did he perform? Making his second Ryder Cup appearance, Cink went 1-1-1 over the first two days before he was sent out at the bottom of the singles line-up. A record defeat for the US had already been confirmed by the time he lost to Paul McGinley, and so poor were they that week that his 1.5 points was bettered by just two teammates. Luke Donald (2004) Record: 2-1-1

Ranking among side: T6 How did he make the side? Luke Donald's sparkling Ryder Cup career began when he was narrowly preferred to Freddie Jacobson almost 20 years ago. Jacobson had only just failed to qualify when Bernhard Langer selected Donald instead, following the Englishman's run of 22-1-24-16-20 after a missed cut in the Open. Astonishingly, Donald did exactly what Cink did and won his next event to justify the pick. How did he perform? Donald's debut came in a dominant win for Europe and began alongside Paul McGinley, who years later would overlook him for selection at Gleneagles. The pair were the only European twosome not to win in the first session, but their half point helped keep red off the scoreboard. Donald won his other two pairs matches alongside Sergio Garcia before a rare defeat in the singles to Chad Campbell.

Edoardo Molinari (2010) Record: 0-1-2

Ranking among side: T10 How did he make the side? Few players have forced a captain's hand quite so spectacularly as Edoardo Molinari, who birdied holes 16, 17 and 18 to win at Gleneagles on the day Colin Montgomerie made his selections. Molinari had been in excellent form all year, contending on the PGA Tour and adding a valuable top-five finish at Celtic Manor, the Ryder Cup host course, before capturing the Scottish Open. It should also be noted that while a spectacular late addition, he had missed out on qualifying by only fractions. How did he perform? Molinari had to wait until Saturday for his debut during what was a rain-soaked renewal of the Ryder Cup. His first match resulted in a narrow foursomes defeat alongside his brother, Francesco, which witnessed the birth of the chant 'there's only two Molinaris'. Paired together again in fourballs, the Italians secured a half point in an up-and-down match. Molinari went on to halve his singles match with debutant Rickie Fowler. Brandt Snedeker (2012) Record: 1-2-0

Ranking among side: T10 How did he make the side? Although Brandt Snedeker won the TOUR Championship in 2012, he'd been named as one of four wild cards three weeks earlier following the conclusion of the Deutsche Bank. Sixth there followed second in The Barclays as that summer's Open contender, who had won his third PGA Tour title back in January, rediscovered his best form at the right time. Snedeker got the nod ahead of Hunter Mahan, that year's World Matchplay champion who had gone off the boil, and Fowler, whose two recent rounds of 80 confirmed his game was not firing. How did he perform? Snedeker featured only in foursomes and the singles. Both foursomes matches came alongside Jim Furyk and against Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, and both were close, each side winning one apiece. Snedeker was then beaten by Paul Lawrie in the singles – a margin of 5&3 was the widest on that famous Sunday at Medinah. Dustin Johnson (2012) Record: 3-0-0

Ranking among side: T1 How did he make the side? Although it may seem odd that Dustin Johnson, by this time already a major contender and multiple PGA Tour champion, needed a burst of form to be picked, that was in fact the case. Third and fourth in the final two Playoff events before the side was finalised, Johnson joined Snedeker in edging ahead of Mahan and Fowler. That being said, he might have qualified but for missing a couple of months of spring after a misguided 'jetski' incident. How did he perform? Johnson was excellent and it's possible to argue that had he been used more, the Miracle of Medinah may never have happened. Paired with Matt Kuchar for two fourball matches, they won both, although it must be said they landed good draws with some European strugglers across the tee box. Still, Johnson delivered and the same was true in the singles when he beat a confident Nicolas Colsaerts in the battle of the big hitters. Stephen Gallacher (2014) Record: 0-2-0

Ranking among side: 12th How did he make the side? Stephen Gallacher had been on the radar since winning the Dubai Desert Classic, but heading back to Europe following a couple of modest performances in the US it felt clear he needed to play well. That's exactly what he did, contending for the Czech Masters and then storming through the field to make it back-to-back top-10s with third place in the Italian Open. Gallacher was in the end just a single shot from qualifying for the side automatically and was then chosen ahead of Luke Donald. How did he perform? Gallacher struggled, despite a strong individual record at host course Gleneagles on the European Tour. Sent out in the first session on the first day alongside Ian Poulter, the hero of Medinah two years earlier, Gallacher appeared to find the occasion too much as the pair slumped to a 5&4 defeat. Perhaps that was one of few missteps by captain Paul McGinley. Gallacher didn't return to the course until the singles, losing 3&1 to Phil Mickelson.

Ryan Moore (2016) Record: 2-1-0

Ranking among side: T6 How did he make the side? Chastened by defeats in 2010, 2012 and 2014, the US tweaked their system in 2016 to allow for a final captain's pick to be made after the TOUR Championship. Enter Ryan Moore, who finished second there to make it three top-10s in four Playoff events, weeks after he'd captured the John Deere Classic. Moore had finished 20th in the qualifying points list. How did he perform? Moore won two of his three matches in a dominant victory for the home side, including a 1up defeat of Lee Westwood in the singles. Surprisingly for a short hitter on a wide open course with little rough, he was first sent out in fourballs only to lose, before sensibly being given a chance to play foursomes and putting that right. Thomas Pieters (2016) Record: 4-1-0

Ranking among side: 1st How did he make the side? With form figures of 4-2-1, Thomas Pieters earned the final place on Darren Clarke's team. It was felt that Clarke wanted an excuse to pick the young Belgian, but that Pieters still needed to give him one and that's exactly what happened as he followed a narrow loss in Prague by getting the job done in Denmark. In the end he only narrowly missed out on qualifying, nevertheless he was very much the form player that autumn and his selection depended on it. How did he perform? Pieters was a revelation, despite some US observers commenting that he looked petrified on the first tee when sent out with fellow wild card Lee Westwood. When they lost, Westwood struggling badly, Pieters was thrown in with Rory McIlroy and the pair were explosive winners of all three matches together, before Pieters completed the rare distinction of being an ever-present rookie who went 4-1-0 on a losing side. It's a great shame we never got to see that partnership with McIlroy again. Tony Finau (2018) Record: 2-1-0

Ranking among side: T3 How did he make the side? For Tony Finau in 2018, see Ryan Moore in 2016. Like Moore, Finau was awarded the captain's pick which had been held back, allowing him to complete a trio of top-10 finishes to begin the Playoffs. Finau had also been inside the top 10 at three of the four majors, plus the WGC at Firestone, and got the nod over Xander Schauffele who had narrowly outperformed him in terms of qualification points. How did he perform? In a heavy US defeat, Finau's was one of the few noteworthy performances. Sent out in the very first match, he and Brooks Koepka got the USA their first point in what was a dominant first session, but the pair were sidelined for what proved to be a European clean sweep that afternoon. The duo lost on Saturday before Finau became the first man to beat Tommy Fleetwood, a thumping 6&4 win making for a fine debut on a personal level. Perhaps notably, Europe did not select a form player in 2018, preferring Sergio Garcia to Matt Wallace.

What does this tell us? Not a great deal. This is a small sample which reflects the fact that, for the most part, captains have avoided being swayed by late bursts. All of the above were already under consideration until sealing the deal – it is exceptionally rare for a player to emerge from nowhere and force their way into a side. Thomas Pieters represents the strongest performer among the nine and also the one whose form was best, at least in pure outcome terms (i.e. not accounting for strength of field). He is the standout example of a red-hot run securing a place in the team and it worked out well for captain Darren Clarke, albeit almost by chance after he was forced into a change of plan.