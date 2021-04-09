The Masters: Justin Rose shoots level-par 72 to post clubhouse target

Rose had opened up a four-shot lead thanks to a scintillating 65 on day one of the tournament, but while there were no such fireworks on Friday there might be a similar level of satisfaction at having grittily kept his nose in front on seven-under.

The former US Open champion, who lost a play-off here at Augusta in 2017, was three-over through seven holes of the second round and had been joined by Bernd Wiesberger, but birdies at three of the final six saw him move back ahead of the chasing pack.

Wiesberger's round of 66 saw him end the day on four-under, three adrift of Rose, with Marc Leishman separating the two on five-under after a 67 which began with birdies at each of the first three holes as conditions proved more conducive to low scoring.

Rory McIlroy began his second round with three pars and likely needing to shoot 71 to advance to the weekend, with Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay, Victor Perez and Zach Johnson among those certain to miss out on weekend tee-times.

Bryson DeChambeau however responded to an opening 76 to shoot 67 and get under-par for the tournament, within six of Rose's lead and among those looking to make a Saturday move.

Back towards the top of the leaderboard, both Justin Thomas and Tony Finau bogeyed the 18th hole with close-range misses to drop to four-under but are in touch with just three to find on the leader, and Jordan Spieth is a shot closer after birdies at the 13th, 15th and 17th holes.

"That round could easily have been 74, and to still be in touch, I'd be tied with the guys that are five-under and still be in a great position going into the weekend," said a phlegmatic Rose. "Sleeping on the lead last night makes it much easier tonight and then much easier tomorrow, and hopefully by Sunday you're starting to get into the week and you're starting to get comfortable with it.

"That's why I think today ultimately was a fairly good result in the end."