Several key par saves had kept blemishes off his scorecard, including at the fifth, where McIlroy took his anger out on a greenside bunker before holing from 12 feet to avoid dropping a shot.

Winner of last week's Canadian Open and the first-round leader at last month's US PGA, McIlroy's strong run of form continued in a battling round which saw him go bogey-free until a dropped shot on his final hole.

“You’re going to encounter things at a US Open that you just don’t really encounter any other week,” McIlroy said.

“It’s hard not to get frustrated because I’m walking up there going like, just come back into the bunker. The thickest rough on the course is around the edges of the bunkers.

“So I was sort of cursing the USGA whenever I was going up to the ball, but it’s one of those things. It happens here, it doesn’t really happen anywhere else. You just have to accept it.

“I gave the sand a couple of whacks because I’d already messed it up, so it wasn’t like it was much more work for Harry (Diamond, his caddie), and then I just reset and played a decent bunker shot, and then it was really nice to hole that (par) putt.”

From there, back-to-back birdies at the seventh and eighth holes took him to the top of the leaderboard, but a poor approach to the ninth, his final hole, meant a good day's work ended with a backward step.

“Once I played our front nine in two under, the goal was to try to play this round without a bogey,” he added. “I did that for 17 holes, which was great, and then I was sort of in two minds about what shot to hit on the second shot on nine and missed the green where you just can’t miss it.

“I didn’t do that all day. If I missed it, I missed it in the right spot, played for the fat part of the greens, and that’s why I was frustrated, because you miss it left, it’s a pretty simple up and down. You make par, you move on.

“But it’s fine. It’s something to learn from. (I’m) sitting here talking about the bad stuff when 17 of the holes were really good. I’m happy with the start.”