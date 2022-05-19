McIlroy has been a perennially slow starter in majors lately but put that behind him despite a late stumble, from which he recovered to birdie his final hole and set the target at five-under.

Woods, Spieth and McIlroy all safely found the fairway on their opening hole, the 10th, with Woods hitting the longest tee shot on the downhill par four.

The 15-time major winner also produced the best second shot, hitting his approach from 95 yards to within three feet of the hole to set up an easy birdie.

Spieth and McIlroy both birdied the par-three 12th and the latter also picked up shots on the 13th, 14th and 15th to make it four in a row and move into the outright lead on four-under.

It was the kind of fast start McIlroy has been desperately needing in a major as he looks to end his eight-year drought, the 33-year-old having shot a combined 35-over par in major first rounds since the start of 2015.

Woods, who used a lengthy wait on the 14th tee to tuck into a large sandwich, birdied that hole but dropped a shot on the next after a poor tee shot.

A run of three straight pars took McIlroy to the turn in 31, but he followed another par on the first with a birdie from 14 feet on the second to reach five under.

Playing partner Woods was heading in the opposite direction, bogeys on the first and second dropping the former world number one to two over.

McIlroy missed from eight feet for birdie on the fourth but smashed a drive and long iron into a greenside bunker on the 665-yard fifth and got up and down to improve to six under.

With Southern Hills a par-70, McIlroy needed to complete the last four holes in two under to equal the lowest score in any men’s major, Branden Grace carding an eight-under-par 62 in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.

But instead, he bogeyed both remaining par-threes, the sixth and eight holes, falling into a share of the lead before leaving himself 18 feet for birdie on the ninth, which found the cup to ensure an excellent start ended on a high.

Woods however bogeyed the eighth after a poor bunker shot and then required two pitches to find the green after his approach to the ninth had sailed long, another bogey completing a four-over 74 which will leave him fighting to make the cut on Friday.

For Spieth, the only player in the field able to complete a career grand slam this week, frustrations were eased as he birdied the sixth before a run of pars saw him shoot 72, seven off the pace set by his playing partner.