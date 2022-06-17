Rory McIlroy battled back resolutely after a nightmare start to his second round as some of golf's biggest names got themselves into contention in the US Open.

With playing partner Jon Rahm just a shot behind Morikawa and separating him from Scheffler, it was then left to McIlroy to complete a fightback which seemed unlikely when thrashing around in thick grass beside the third green. It took McIlroy three attempts to escape a horrible lie but after holing a long putt to avoid a triple-bogey, he went about rebuilding his challenge and had done so by the time he made his fifth birdie of the day at the 17th. Despite missing an opportunity at the last, McIlroy's second-round 69 was a fine score in the circumstances and saw him move alongside Rahm on a packed leaderboard.

We have ALL been there 😅



Rory McIlroy was hacking at his ball in the long grass for some time, but ends up with a double-bogey thanks to a stunning 20-footer 😍 pic.twitter.com/MjZzDfB76Q — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 17, 2022

Scheffler might feel aggrieved that officials watered several greens before McIlroy's afternoon wave faced them and no doubt the Masters champion suffered a poor set of tee-times as was the case at the US PGA last month. This time, however, he was able to salvage things with a fabulous rally across the closing nine holes to remain firmly in the hunt. “I just stayed really patient,” Scheffler said. “I was hitting it good pretty much most of the day. Two silly bogeys early in the round, but outside of that I hit it really good. “If a few more putts would have fallen in versus (running) around the edge, it would have been a really special day. But three under was a good score for me, especially being two over through six.” Speaking about his eagle on the 14th, Scheffler added: “I hit a great drive down the middle and then had kind of a funny lie where it was sitting on a downslope and it made that shot into the green much harder. “I caught it a hair thin and hit the tree. Fortunately it didn’t hit the tree and come backwards, it kind of just fell down in front of it. Had a good lie and hit a good chip and it went in.”

⛳️1⃣ We have a hole-in-one at the US Open courtesy of Cameron Young!



👁️ Good news for readers of our pre-tournament specials previewpic.twitter.com/lG3HHdd604 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) June 17, 2022