Spieth powered his way up the leaderboard with a final round of 66 that included eagles on the second and fifth holes, both par fives, as he rose from an overnight share of ninth.

Though he dropped shots on the ninth and the 11th, Spieth birdied the 13th and the 18th to move to 13 under for the tournament.

Cantlay, who started the day in second place, forced a play-off with a birdie on the par three 17th, finding the green with a 178-yard drive off the tee.

He had an opportunity to win it on the 18th but missed from 15 feet and tapped in for a par four.

And, when it came to the extra hole, Cantlay found the bunker off the tee as Spieth took the win.

Shane Lowry had to settle for a share of third place after a costly double bogey on the par three 14th saw him finish 12 under for the tournament.

The Irishman had been one shot ahead of Spieth after a birdie on the par four 11th, but it went wrong three holes later as he found sand with his tee shot on the 14th, and then chipped into the water, the only blemish on his final round of 69.

Austrian Sepp Straka had briefly moved level with Spieth with a birdie on the par-two 17th, only to drop a shot on the final hole to join the tie for third.