Wyndham Championship: Kevin Kisner wins six-man play-off to win his 10th PGA Tour title

Report

Kevin Kisner came out on top to celebrate his 10th professional win as history was made at the Wyndham Championship with six players involved in a play-off for the first time on the PGA Tour.

American duo Kisner and Kevin Na, South Korean Si Woo Kim, Australia’s Adam Scott, Roger Sloan of Canada plus South Africa’s Branden Grace all finished 15 under following the fourth round in North Carolina.

Kisner, for whom this was his fourth PGA Tour triumph, claimed victory by one shot on the second play-off hole after a final-round 66 that included six birdies and two bogeys.

Overnight leader Russell Henley finished a shot further back in a three-way tie for seventh after a final round score of 71 left the American 14 under par alongside compatriots Webb Simpson and Kevin Streelman.

England’s Justin Rose finished two shots off the pace after a 67 on Sunday that included an eagle on the fifth, four birdies and three bogeys to complete his weekend in a five-way tie for 10th.