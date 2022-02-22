In an interview with Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson had called the Saudis "scary motherf****** to be involved with" but despite this, the 51-year-old admitted the money on offer from the Saudi Super League was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".

He added: "They've been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won't do what's right.'

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want [the Saudi golf league] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour."

Since then there has been widespread condemnation for Mickelson's comments from the likes of Rory McIlroy, while Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed their futures to the PGA Tour.

But Mickeson has now released a statement, which read: "Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans. There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

"Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption. I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.