Brooks Koepka returned to his devastating best to win the PGA Championship in style. Ben Coley reflects on the week that was.
Perhaps this is an unfair question. When I think back to Rory McIlroy's win at Hoylake, there aren't many that spring to mind. Tiger Woods at Augusta in 2019, likewise. Players hit about 275 shots when they win a major and for any of them to stick requires something more than winning the tournament.
But I don't know how many shots I'll remember tomorrow, let alone in years to come. What I'll remember is that when you hit the ball in the rough, you had to take your medicine, and when Thomas Pieters didn't, people seemed to enjoy seeing a professional golfer hit the ball a few yards. He tried an escape shot when there wasn't one. There is no more exciting shot in golf than the escape shot, yet it had been taken off the table by the lottery of the lie.
Oak Hill didn't encourage anything spectacular except for hitting the ball high and straight, which takes extraordinarily skill but is blandly repetitive. It asked players first of all to do that, to be smart when they failed to, and to aim for the fat of the green. Its par-fives were a long, soggy path of eagleless meaninglessness, those who hit a great drive perhaps enjoying the luxury of laying up closer to the green than those who didn't. The 14th was better than most, but if it got past one dimension it certainly didn't reach a third.
Golf can be so much more entertaining than this. Golf can be Justin Suh's exhilarating blend of skill and courage, the one shot I might just remember long after the event. In places such as that mown patch beyond the fifth green, Oak Hill flirted with the idea of entertainment only to revert to what's comfortable: a set of questions designed not to explore the limits of this sport but to pull them tight just in case, god forbid, someone should hit a variety of shots which might otherwise combine for a really low score.
At St Andrews last summer, Cameron Smith hit his ball 268 times, one shot fewer than Cameron Young. He hit all kinds of shots shapes and trajectories off the tee, approached greens along the ground and in the air, hit every club in the bag and, yes, occasionally might have had to go out sideways after making a serious mistake. He showcased his golfing intelligence along with a mighty short-game. He beat a player of a dramatically different skill set.
Here, Brooks Koepka hit his ball 271 times, but because Smith's score is written down in terms we better understand and says 20-under, it will be accepted that Oak Hill was significantly harder. I don't necessarily think that it was, because golf is at its most difficult when every shot is a calculation; a balance of risk and reward and the decisions that necessitates. That's before we even get to the variety of shots which follow.
*Yes, this was written before Michael Block's hole-in-one. Golf remains undefeated.
Perhaps it's not meant to be anything. Perhaps its beauty is in the fact that in 2021 it did a passable impression of an Open Championship, in 2022 it dabbled in golf nouveau, and in 2023 it cosplayed as the US Open. At the very least it can claim variety and at times it has produced some of the best, most exciting storylines in golf.
Nevertheless, it sacrificed its identity for the move from August to May and failed to establish a new one. Prior to 2018, its (yes, quite sh*t) tag line was 'Glory's Last Shot' and it was comfortable in hosting the Open after-party. Imagine if last year, Rory McIlroy was back out again, one month after St Andrews, bidding for immediate redemption? Instead, he had to wait nine months for the Masters.
As we've seen this week, May also creates some climate-related issues, but most of all it makes the PGA Championship a stepping stone from the Masters to the US Open. For the casual observer this event happens somewhere on the periphery, the kind of thing you might pick up if a story develops. There seems a greater chance of engaging people if they know this will be their last major championship until the following April.
The PGA Championship has always felt like a glorified PGA Tour event and therefore relies on a quality golf course or luck of the outcome to really deliver, not helped by the fact that it's difficult to educate people about the differences between similarly-named organisations.
This year's renewal didn't have quite the drama of 2022 or quite the all-time achievement of 2021. It didn't have the memorable shot to crown a new superstar in 2020. It was, bar a back-nine collapse which never came, something of a repeat of 2019. How many times can we watch the same thing, however engrossing parts of it are?
Brooks Koepka deserves all the plaudits. To fight his way back from something like obscurity, from the lowest of injury-induced ebbs and become a major champion once again is a truly extraordinary achievement. To have done it having taken the massive decision to leave the PGA Tour makes it more impressive still. He is a worthy, brilliant champion, and can now reasonably be described as the highest-achieving golfer of his era.
He's also fortunate in some ways that majors, particularly those held in the United States, are what they are. Here, as at Bethpage, as at Bellerive, as even at Erin Hills in some ways, Koepka had the perfect set-up for a game which is the direct product of this sport's evolution: an understanding of analytics and athleticism, of the benefits of painting by numbers rather than the feel he had to demonstrate in his finest hour at Shinnecock.
This is not a criticism. Any professional athlete is doing themselves a disservice if they don't understand their sport to the extent Koepka understands his, even if he has at times claimed not to love it. He has worked tirelessly to become a machine that can hit and repeat. Though his Saturday partner Bryson DeChambeau was once referred to as 'The Scientist', his crank philosophies have brought extreme highs and perilous lows. Koepka's formula is about maximisation and it has worked a treat.
Formulaic it may be, but not everybody can do what Koepka has done. We know that because each of them is trying to. Golf under PGA and USGA terms is generally about one thing and one thing only: execution. Koepka is the best of his generation at that.
In some ways, Koepka has followed the same arc as Tiger Woods, only at a lower level just before you turn on caps-lock and fire up twitter. Each appeared an unstoppable major force, each was then so badly hurt as to cultivate talk of retirement, each came back and somehow did it all again.
Woods' popularity appeared to peak in 2019, when even those who understandably shake their heads at some of the very bad things he has done away from golf were forced to applaud an achievement which somehow eclipsed winning the US Open on one leg. People came together, both at Augusta and at East Lake before that, to celebrate a remarkable comeback in a visceral display of golfing unity and emotion.
Koepka will never conjure that same strength of feeling, but this version is bound to win him begrudging admirers; those who appreciate the effort it's taken to piece body and mind back together and to overcome some on-course setbacks as well as those off it. This may surprise you, but you don't have to think LIV Golf is in any way good to think Koepka is fantastic.
There are still flashes of the broski bravado – when asked how his pairing with DeChambeau had gone, Koepka replied "I mean, I shot four-under, so you tell me" – but Koepka appears softened by a difficult four years between majors four and five.
He made clear at the Masters and again here that he has no interest in playing spokesperson for LIV Golf or pretending that in accepting huge sums of money on behalf of himself and his brother he is some kind of victim, an adult in a room full of bed-wetting babies, and he's earned a heck of a lot of respect for it. Just as he has for his golf.
This performance validates one thing: Brooks Koepka's decision to join LIV Golf. He he has proven that he can still achieve the things he always wanted to achieve in this sport. He is a phenomenal talent with a mind to complement his physical skills and key to returning to elite level was to get healthy again. Among the handful of high-class renegades, he's the one who had shown the least interest in winning PGA Tour events anyway.
This victory belongs to him and those closest to him. It's Koepka who has put in the hard yards, who has convinced himself he can still compete having confessed last year that he no longer thought he could. Along with his coach, Claude Harmon, he has reprogrammed his hard fade from the tee and everything else has fallen into place behind it. No doubt his family have played a key role, too.
LIV Golf and its PR department wouldn't be doing its job were it not to enjoy this win, to seek to use it as proof that their way can be the right way. It might even change some minds among those on the PGA Tour, who wanted to see proof that joining the Saudi sportswashing enterprise might mean compromising from a moralistic point of view, but needn't mean compromising opportunities to achieve the most significant things in golf.
But when Greg Norman and co attempt to paint Koepka's victory as their victory, remember that it isn't. Scottie Scheffler's Masters win doesn't belong to the PGA Tour; Danny Willett's was for him, not the DP World Tour. In these cases, the respective circuits did in fact play a part, giving players something to aspire to and to aim at throughout their formative years, yet we all know it's the player we should be praising.
LIV Golf is less than a year old. There is no reasonable case that without it, Koepka would not have done what he'd done four times before and capture a major championship again. When he spoke of the off-season which allowed him to rehabilitate, remember that he chose to return at the beginning of February, one week later than during the year of his major breakthrough in 2017. He could've done the same thing on the PGA Tour.
Let's hope Norman sticks to a congratulatory tweet and has more respect for Koepka's achievement than abusing it for his own benefit would betray.
For Koepka, the targets are obvious: the Open and the Masters. Five majors he may have, but he's further from the career grand slam, from golfing immortality, than three active players: Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy. Who's to say he can't beat them all to it?
There's also the Ryder Cup, for which he now becomes something close to a certainty after it was confirmed that LIV golfers could participate. Koepka will have an excellent chance to qualify, but two more solid major performances and he will be impossible not to select.
That wouldn't be true of any LIV player. It turns out that not burning bridges was quite a good idea on his part.
As for the rest of the LIV Golf circuit, my question remains this: what about the next wave? A circuit which talks about the future, of growing the game, has taken hostage a number of young players based on unfulfilled promises. The likes of Joaquin Niemann won't be playing majors beyond this summer unless something changes and fast.
Koepka had a choice. In joining LIV, he could take his money and run, or he could try to get healthy and redouble his efforts to win majors. It was never in doubt that a player like him could feasibly still do that, even if it was reasonable to ask whether he would. We simply did not know and as far as the likes of Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith are concerned, we still don't.
But the big question was always to do with those who did not have the same platform; those who chose to risk it all. Where will the likes of Niemann be in two or three years?
A word for Viktor Hovland, who finished in a share of second and has now contended in three majors. He's 25 years old. Koepka was older when he first captured a major championship. Hovland is ahead of the curve and can take great heart from the way he kept nipping at the heels of the greatest major champion in the sport right now.
Koepka was almost unbeatable. Without Hovland, there would not have been an almost. A brilliant final day went the way many felt it would, but it needed Hovland to give us a tournament and he did that. Onwards and upwards.