Brooks Koepka returned to his devastating best to win the PGA Championship in style. Ben Coley reflects on the week that was.

How many shots will you remember?* Perhaps this is an unfair question. When I think back to Rory McIlroy's win at Hoylake, there aren't many that spring to mind. Tiger Woods at Augusta in 2019, likewise. Players hit about 275 shots when they win a major and for any of them to stick requires something more than winning the tournament. But I don't know how many shots I'll remember tomorrow, let alone in years to come. What I'll remember is that when you hit the ball in the rough, you had to take your medicine, and when Thomas Pieters didn't, people seemed to enjoy seeing a professional golfer hit the ball a few yards. He tried an escape shot when there wasn't one. There is no more exciting shot in golf than the escape shot, yet it had been taken off the table by the lottery of the lie. Oak Hill didn't encourage anything spectacular except for hitting the ball high and straight, which takes extraordinarily skill but is blandly repetitive. It asked players first of all to do that, to be smart when they failed to, and to aim for the fat of the green. Its par-fives were a long, soggy path of eagleless meaninglessness, those who hit a great drive perhaps enjoying the luxury of laying up closer to the green than those who didn't. The 14th was better than most, but if it got past one dimension it certainly didn't reach a third. Golf can be so much more entertaining than this. Golf can be Justin Suh's exhilarating blend of skill and courage, the one shot I might just remember long after the event. In places such as that mown patch beyond the fifth green, Oak Hill flirted with the idea of entertainment only to revert to what's comfortable: a set of questions designed not to explore the limits of this sport but to pull them tight just in case, god forbid, someone should hit a variety of shots which might otherwise combine for a really low score.

Justin Suh is not afraid of the big stage. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/k3R5bmcwOK — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 20, 2023

At St Andrews last summer, Cameron Smith hit his ball 268 times, one shot fewer than Cameron Young. He hit all kinds of shots shapes and trajectories off the tee, approached greens along the ground and in the air, hit every club in the bag and, yes, occasionally might have had to go out sideways after making a serious mistake. He showcased his golfing intelligence along with a mighty short-game. He beat a player of a dramatically different skill set. Here, Brooks Koepka hit his ball 271 times, but because Smith's score is written down in terms we better understand and says 20-under, it will be accepted that Oak Hill was significantly harder. I don't necessarily think that it was, because golf is at its most difficult when every shot is a calculation; a balance of risk and reward and the decisions that necessitates. That's before we even get to the variety of shots which follow. *Yes, this was written before Michael Block's hole-in-one. Golf remains undefeated. What exactly is the PGA Championship meant to be? Perhaps it's not meant to be anything. Perhaps its beauty is in the fact that in 2021 it did a passable impression of an Open Championship, in 2022 it dabbled in golf nouveau, and in 2023 it cosplayed as the US Open. At the very least it can claim variety and at times it has produced some of the best, most exciting storylines in golf. Nevertheless, it sacrificed its identity for the move from August to May and failed to establish a new one. Prior to 2018, its (yes, quite sh*t) tag line was 'Glory's Last Shot' and it was comfortable in hosting the Open after-party. Imagine if last year, Rory McIlroy was back out again, one month after St Andrews, bidding for immediate redemption? Instead, he had to wait nine months for the Masters. As we've seen this week, May also creates some climate-related issues, but most of all it makes the PGA Championship a stepping stone from the Masters to the US Open. For the casual observer this event happens somewhere on the periphery, the kind of thing you might pick up if a story develops. There seems a greater chance of engaging people if they know this will be their last major championship until the following April. The PGA Championship has always felt like a glorified PGA Tour event and therefore relies on a quality golf course or luck of the outcome to really deliver, not helped by the fact that it's difficult to educate people about the differences between similarly-named organisations. This year's renewal didn't have quite the drama of 2022 or quite the all-time achievement of 2021. It didn't have the memorable shot to crown a new superstar in 2020. It was, bar a back-nine collapse which never came, something of a repeat of 2019. How many times can we watch the same thing, however engrossing parts of it are? Koepka the king of conditions Brooks Koepka deserves all the plaudits. To fight his way back from something like obscurity, from the lowest of injury-induced ebbs and become a major champion once again is a truly extraordinary achievement. To have done it having taken the massive decision to leave the PGA Tour makes it more impressive still. He is a worthy, brilliant champion, and can now reasonably be described as the highest-achieving golfer of his era. He's also fortunate in some ways that majors, particularly those held in the United States, are what they are. Here, as at Bethpage, as at Bellerive, as even at Erin Hills in some ways, Koepka had the perfect set-up for a game which is the direct product of this sport's evolution: an understanding of analytics and athleticism, of the benefits of painting by numbers rather than the feel he had to demonstrate in his finest hour at Shinnecock.

Brooks Koepka on his way to a third-round 66