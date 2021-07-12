Updates from the course ahead of Open Championship at Royal St George's

Matt Cooper is our man at Royal St George's, where the 149th Open Championship begins on Thursday. Get the inside word.

Theatre It’s wonderful to be back on the linksland and Sunday’s stroll from the centre of Sandwich, along the River Stour to Royal St George’s was soul-enhancing. The sight of the linksland, the yellow Open signposts and the famous scoreboard by the 18th green were welcome, but it was the Open noises that were most comforting: the flags on the grandstands cracking in the breeze, bleacher seats crashing backwards when vacated, and the distant swish of arms and clubs. It’s not only live sport that I’ve missed, but also live entertainment so it was apt that my first real experience of any sustained action was from the first tee grandstand shortly after midday on Monday. Why so? Well, the foursome involved was pure theatre, albeit with a cast was an eclectic mix of box office and the sort of fellows with one credit in Grange Hill. First up was Ricardo Celia, the Colombian who won the 2019 Argentina Open and has waited 20 months for his secondary prize of a major championship debut. Alongside him? Nick Poppleton, a EuroPro Tour performer whose career has taken a back seat while he supports his NHS-employed partner.

And who was playing with this unlikely pair? Enter stage right, Bryson DeChambeau. Immediately the stalls were abuzz, whispering as if some famous stage baddie were now among them. Seconds later Phil Mickelson emerged and the place burst into applause, as if recognising one of the greats to tread the boards. Cheesy grins and airy wafts of the hand were offered in all directions, followed by fist taps with all and sundry. There was no mucking about with Celia, Poppleton and their caddies. Generous smiles, hellos and the rather curious phrase 'Nice to know you' was flung in the direction of each of them. But the belly laughs for those in the front rows (and in the know) came when he turned to DeChambeau’s new bagman, the instructor Brian Zeigler. "Are you ready?" Phil asked, eyes narrowing, failing to hide a very obvious twinkle. The answer was unheard, but not Mickelson’s come-back. "But are you ready?!" he repeated, face still straight but sparkling with devilish delight, a touch of Larry David’s inquisition face about it. Celia and Poppleton looked a little goggle-eyed at this outrageous showmanship, or maybe it was just the prospect of teeing off first in front of a six-time major winner and the most brutal-hitter in the sport. Celia, who’s barely played competitive golf since his win, wafted his effort wide-right and into the rough; Poppleton, who didn’t play on tour at all in 2020, saw his effort hurtle in the same direction at high speed. Mickelson then took control of the stage like an old master, knowing that all eyes were drawn in his direction. He knows it, he adores it, he thrives on it. It’s hammy, but it’s also brilliant. He swatted his ball low and straight down the fairway. DeChambeau’s move to the tee prompted many to rise, cameras aloft. It’s not his presence that awes, but his savage force. The first blow flew right, threatening marshals, low-flying aircraft and sippers of champagne in the tented village. His second ball soared into the sky and a voice wondered where it was headed. "You see where the fairway is?" someone answered. "About 70 yards right of it, possibly in that shorter grass wide of the thick rough." Maybe it wasn’t an errant shot then. I pressed on, eager to know more. The first hole Visually intimidating from the tee, the 445-yard par-four first has ripped up dreams before many Open rounds have really got started. In 2003 Tiger Woods lost his ball and made a triple-bogey seven, 10 years earlier Jerry Kelly made an 11 there. It feels like it should be a straight hole, with the green in the distance, but the fairway lies to the left and thick rough to the right. The difficulty is ramped up by the lack of definition: no dunes, few visual clues. It’s almost as if the player feels he is opening himself up to aim left and, in so doing, makes the fade/slice right all the more likely. Oh, and today the breeze was pushing the ball right.

The Kent Police Golf Club are marshalling the hole this week and one of them told me that he’d witnessed four or five lost tee shots in the rough on the right that morning alone. Additionally, he’d seen plenty of players hack out when hitting it there, struggling to take aim at the greens from the long, lush, thick grass. With bunkers short of the putting surface, running the ball in is a risky business. I got chatting to a member at Royal Cinque Ports, a mile down the coast towards Deal. He had played the club championship at the weekend and felt the conditioning of the two courses was very alike: the long-term wet conditions have taken the fire out of the links turf, but the rough is fearsome. He believed anyone missing fairways would struggle, but that finding fairways would prompt low scores. "12 to 15-under will win this week," he argued. "That’s my guess." Consider this: the modern winning scores here have been four-under (1981), two-over (1985), 13-under (1993), one-under (2003) and five-under (2011). Sunday night’s downpour, plus morning and afternoon showers, have furthered the softening process. I’m going to dig a little more tomorrow regarding this prospect of unusually low scoring, not least because hot dry weather is expected later in the week so it’s entirely possible that the examination will change as the week runs on. Indeed, defending champion Shane Lowry felt that the classic course characteristic of dodgy bounces wasn’t apparent in his early experiences yesterday and today, but he expected it would become more of a factor if they course does dry out. Another early test Clear the first hurdle and further problems await. The 491-yard par-four fourth hole features a tee shot that requires a bold biff over the cavernous ‘Himalaya’ bunker (now lacking the railways sleepers and rather more naturalistic). The aim is to find a fairway nicknamed ‘Elyssian Fields’ and when I chatted with ‘Bones’ Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s caddie when he finished tied second here in 2011, working as an on-course reporter this week, he had plenty to say about the challenge.

"So much can go wrong there," he said. "You’ve got to feel really good about what you’re doing ahead of the round. It’s key to keep it out of those bunkers down the right, but you also need a game-plan for what happens should the hole threaten to get away from you if you lose the tee shot." He also added a slightly surprising thought. "I think it’s a course that you can become a little more comfortable on a little quicker than maybe some other courses on the rotation," the AON Risk-Reward ambassador argued. "I also think one aspect that will provide a positive vibe for some guys is the incredible success of Ben Curtis, showing up never having played links golf before and won." Back to Poppleton After his round Nick Poppleton was full of his experience, excited that Mickelson had out-chatted him. He also revealed that he likes the course and has fond memories of it despite missing the cut by one stroke in the Amateur Championship in 2017. He was a second to his name on the third tier this season, but followed it with four failures to make the top 50. This week offers a huge opportunity and he doesn’t want to waste it.

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson during Monday's practice

Open house After the glory of letting an entire house for a bargain price at the 2019 Open, this time around I am back in my sweet spot: a £40 two-man tent, paying £11 a night for a pitch at a campsite the other side of Deal. It baffles some, but I’m quite excited to be under canvas again. Accommodation tales make an Open and I’ve tried pretty much everything: big tents, small tents, tents that blew away, a static caravan, a caravan parked next to a fish and chip shop, a gypsy caravan, my parents’ camper-van, lodging with strangers above a dodgy shop in Blackpool, a stern minister’s spare room in Arbroath, on a physio’s table at a scary Airbnb on the Wirral, and in a shed. A tent’s fine, basically. It’s also only a mile away from a secondary, and rather apt, target this week. Back in 2011 I desperately wanted to find the blue plaque on Charles Hawtrey’s old house and never made it. This week, I aim to rectify that error. More to come.

