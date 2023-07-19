Open Championship diary day three: Dave Tindall and Matt Cooper report from Royal Liverpool

Dave Tindall arrived in Hoylake on Wednesday afternoon to help out with the diary and immediately set off to the hot spot on the course.

Little Eye Talking to colleagues in the press tent today it seemed that about 40% of them were writing articles about ‘Little Eye’, the new par-three 17th. It looks great on the pictures but there is much talk and perhaps even a little fear that this new kid on the block will make too many headlines this week. Being positioned as Hoylake’s penultimate hole sets up the possibility of Little Eye having a huge say on the final outcome coming down the stretch on Sunday. And those in the posh suits fear the nightmare scenario of a player being three shots clear and having a lead that had taken hours and hours to construct wiped out in 10 minutes of around the green bloodshed. So I decided to head out there myself today and see what all the fuss was about. Luckily, the first group through were a trio of Open champions: Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink. Surely this skilled and celebrated bunch would allay all that scaremongering. Erm, not quite. I didn’t see Lowry’s tee shot but his first course of action was to step down into the left bunker and try and splash out towards the front pin. Lowry is regarded as a short-game wizard but his first attempt rolled back into the bunker. Second swish… same again. When the Irishman left it in there a third time he finally found a solution although one that won’t work too well on Sunday. Lowry scooped the ball up into the air with his sand wedge and headed it onto the green!

Short but potentially punishing. Little Eye.



Royal Liverpool’s new 17th Hole. pic.twitter.com/WH6OuPJTSX — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2023

Much laughter ensued but that wasn’t the end of it. Padraig Harrington had a go too and, although it looked like he was playing his ball from near the front of the bunker to add an extra layer of difficulty, the double Claret Jug winner required four shots to finally extricate himself, the final attempt looping up off the face of the hazard and just about staying on the green. Lowry also tried his luck from the front bunker, another genuine threat to the scorecard especially for a front pin. His first try caught the slope and rolled back in before he splashed his second to four feet. This is not to suggest that Lowry backers should tear up their betting slips; indeed, the Irish journalists told me he took the money off Rory McIlroy in Tuesday’s practice round. It’s more to point out just what a dangerous hole 17 could be. I watched two more groups come through and, thankfully for them, most found the green. Irish amateur Alex Maguire – Matt discussed him in Tuesday’s diary as a potential value three-ball bet – made birdie. Tony Finau, the forgotten man of this week, just missed his putt for a two while Min Woo Lee signed for a routine two-putt par. But the lasting impression was the very real peril of missing the green. I witnessed absolute havoc in the left-hand bunker and that’s supposed to be the bail-out side. Anything in the right bunker is 'dead' according to some players while the front bunker represents a massive hazard too. As spectators around me discussed the potential for disaster when the action begins, there was even a nice punchline. Waiting to hear the end of one carnage-based conversation, former DP World Tour player and now TV commentator Anthony Wall waited a beat and then chirped with immaculate timing: "And it’s playing quite easy today." Back to Matt... Big in Japan A favourite part of every Open week is seeking out my Japanese friend Kozo who translates for the championship website. I was particularly keen to find out more about Taiga Semikawa, the 22-year-old who won twice on the Japan Tour last year while still an amateur (the first includes a third round 61, the second – the Japan Open – had a third-round 63) and added another victory in April. His chosen name is a nod to Tiger Woods (“my idol, I love his eagle on the 14th here”) and he told Kozo that he’s having a great week. Here’s the pick of the quotes: “I played my first round on Monday and it was super difficult. The wind is the most troubling part, especially at the 17th. I hit my ball to the left over the cliff, right into the bush, lost the ball.

“There is a whirling wind up in the sky here. It is so different from Japan. I played the Farmers Insurance Open and I thought it was the strongest wind I'd ever felt. But this wind clearly goes above that. It’s heavy. “I asked Mr Shindo to carry my bag as I had always wanted him to do it. He caddied for Hideki Matsuyama for a very long time. I didn’t use driver much. Maybe four times. I just listened to Mr Shindo. My management for the week is to avoid pot bunkers. “Becoming a pro and maintaining intensity has been difficult. So it’s good that I had the last two weeks off. I’m super motivated. My putting has improved. My current condition is about 60%.” As much as I enjoyed all his thoughts it’s not left me with any great feeling either way about his week. For what it’s worth, he plays with Davis Riley and KH Lee and is rated a 5/2 shot. Range talk Another Open diary constant is hanging around the putting green and range, letting my ears flap a bit. First up on Wednesday was a little bit of pre-Ashes trash talk involving Aussie Lucas Herbert and his coach. The latter was convinced David Warner was due a score. Herbert’s compatriot David Micheluzzi was interrupted by a family friend while putting but wasn’t too bothered. “Geez, I’m loving it, mate,” he said. “Great week, great course, mum and dad around tomorrow, life’s good eh?” Chats to various hangers-on were strictly on a nod and a wink basis. There were pluses for Viktor Hovland (“in a good spot”), Pablo Larrazabal (“happy”), Matthew Southgate (“loves this week”) and Ewen Ferguson (“good memories, rolling it well”), plus news that Max Homa had won a $500 chipping contest against Justin Thomas. Coming up Roses Last night the Association of Golf Writers presented a special recognition award to Kate and Justin Rose in honour of their creation of the Rose Ladies Series, a schedule of events started in 2020 to support women golfers in the UK when Covid decimated the Ladies European Tour schedule and which has grown every year since. Justin said: “Liz Young came up with the idea and Kate was all over it.” Kate herself added: “It just felt like it was the right idea at the right time.”

Thank you to the Association of Golf Writers @AGWgolfwriters for presenting us with this “Special Recognition Award” tonight for the Rose Ladies Series! It was a real honour for Kate and me to receive it and thanks to everyone who has worked on this Series with us since Covid… pic.twitter.com/0jaPXtkBoO — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) July 18, 2023