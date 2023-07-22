Open Championship diary day six: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Liverpool

Matt Cooper signs off from the Open Championship with news of some slow play tension, a newly-formed Sauce Army, and a word on the hospitality of Hoylake.
Brooks Koepka wasn’t happy with Patrick Cantlay’s slow play at Augusta National back in April and wasn’t slow to let anyone know about it. Feelings appear to have been simmering ever since if this week is anything to go by.
On Thursday, when Koepka was still putting out on the ninth green, playing partner Cantlay had not only made his way to the 10th tee, he was in the process of teeing up.
By Saturday lunch time the pair, now in a third round two-ball, had made their way to the 14th green. Koepka had putted out and waited for Cantlay to do the same. Then he waited some more. Then he waited some more, looked at his caddie Ricky Elliott, raised his eyebrows and walked off to the next tee.
What made this all the more surprising was that the group behind them was a full hole behind.
Slow play was an issue all along on the coast holes at that time, however.
Danny Willett took considerable time to reach the green from the 13th tee so Sami Valimaki told the Englishman’s caddie that he’d play first. He then three-putted and was afterwards chuntering in the manner of someone who wishes he’d not been knocked off rhythm.
I’m still slightly irked that the ploy to oppose Christo Lamprecht in the low amateur didn’t quite work out. To be honest, he deserves the honour for his superb first round but both his second lap (discussed yesterday) and his Saturday effort of 76 were frustrating because they backed up my original thoughts about his wild, if exciting, driving.
Watching him on the 14th was a case in point. His tee shot missed the fairway by about 50 yards to the left and no-one could find his ball so he traipsed across the fairway to a provisional ball that had missed the fairway by 30 yards on the right. He heads into Sunday sitting last of all the weekend qualifiers.
Qualifier Brandon Robinson Thompson has been having the time of his life this week, striding down the fairways, playing fine golf, smiling widely and being cheered by a growing band of fans who call themselves the Sauce Army.
The 30-year-old attended two US colleges, ending his time there at the University of South Carolina and he stayed on in the States when he turned pro. After a spell of mini tour golf, he played on the Latino America Tour before Covid interrupted his progress.
He spent time in Asia before he found his feet last year with a victory on the EuroPro Tour. He’s followed that up with success on the MENA Tour in the Middle East early this year and two victories on the Clutch Tour in the summer.
The second of those came in the NI Open and earned him a spot in the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the DP World Tour, before which he’ll play the next three Challenge Tour events.
He’s on a roll and this week has been a clear boost to his confidence. “I was actually umming and ahhing about whether to play Final Qualifying at Royal Porthcawl,” he told the diary. “But I was down at a tournament in Wales and I won it. One of my mates told me I’d be stupid not to give it a go and he was so right.
“You’re not the first person to say I’ve been smiling a lot but why wouldn’t I? It’s the Open, the biggest event on the planet and I can’t help but enjoy it. I’m so grateful to be here but I also want to compete because I know I can compete.
“I’ve got some big opportunities coming up and I’ll give them everything.”
What of the Sauce Army? Who are they made up of? “My mates, other pros, my fiance, my brother, old college team-mates and we’ve also commandeered some locals. They’re staying in a house next to the course and we’ve all got on so well. The Army seems to be getting bigger every day.”
What of the rumour that there is someone famous among their number? “I think that’s my mate who is 6’6” with dreads. I can confirm I do not have a mate who is an NFL superstar even thought people seem to think he might be!”
The galleries have been quite lairy this week. When John Daly was playing on Thursday, the shouts in his direction from the corporate hospitality units alongside the 16th hole were prompting angry instructions to quieten down from Daly, a trio of caddies and many fans because they were being drunkenly bellowed on his playing partners back swings.
Jon Rahm was also quite irritated by the fans late in the first round. Their cries of “Va-moose!” were as ill-timed as those of Daly’s fans.
And one inebriated fan stumbled up to a buggy driver and quietly said: “I need a poo. Can you take me somewhere I can have a poo, please?”
His mate, no less wobbly, even tried to get behind the wheel of another buggy.
We’ve had another good week in Hoylake, a town whose hospitality industry has made more efforts to expand trade for the week than its equivalent in St Andrews did last year.
The Open itself continues to get more and more corporate. It’s a finely tuned top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz in comparison to the past when it resembled a four door Rover driven by a pipe smoker.
The course has withstood bunker issues, widespread dislike of the new 17th hole and the visual/tactical irritation of internal out of bounds to continue to be a fine test.
The fans have been resilient in the rain.
The tent has been, too.
Hoylake Rugby Club have again been fine hosts. Straightforward, friendly, welcoming, making a few quid for the club coffers, but not taking advantage with outrageous prices.
I’ll close with a favourite line from my esteemed colleague and fellow camper Nick Rodger:
“The Open well underway. “Balls are in the air,” said the R&A chief. Funnily enough, those words came to mind as ah surveyed the startling scene of vigorous towelling in the communal showers at oor campsite.”
Enjoy the final round and relish a remarkably cosmopolitan leaderboard.