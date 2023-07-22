Open Championship diary day six: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Liverpool

Slow play gripes

Brooks Koepka wasn’t happy with Patrick Cantlay’s slow play at Augusta National back in April and wasn’t slow to let anyone know about it. Feelings appear to have been simmering ever since if this week is anything to go by.

On Thursday, when Koepka was still putting out on the ninth green, playing partner Cantlay had not only made his way to the 10th tee, he was in the process of teeing up.

By Saturday lunch time the pair, now in a third round two-ball, had made their way to the 14th green. Koepka had putted out and waited for Cantlay to do the same. Then he waited some more. Then he waited some more, looked at his caddie Ricky Elliott, raised his eyebrows and walked off to the next tee.

What made this all the more surprising was that the group behind them was a full hole behind.

Slow play was an issue all along on the coast holes at that time, however.

Danny Willett took considerable time to reach the green from the 13th tee so Sami Valimaki told the Englishman’s caddie that he’d play first. He then three-putted and was afterwards chuntering in the manner of someone who wishes he’d not been knocked off rhythm.

Amateur regrets

I’m still slightly irked that the ploy to oppose Christo Lamprecht in the low amateur didn’t quite work out. To be honest, he deserves the honour for his superb first round but both his second lap (discussed yesterday) and his Saturday effort of 76 were frustrating because they backed up my original thoughts about his wild, if exciting, driving.

Watching him on the 14th was a case in point. His tee shot missed the fairway by about 50 yards to the left and no-one could find his ball so he traipsed across the fairway to a provisional ball that had missed the fairway by 30 yards on the right. He heads into Sunday sitting last of all the weekend qualifiers.