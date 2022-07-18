Smith overturned a four-shot deficit courtesy of his second 64 in the space of three days, the 28-year-old from Brisbane finishing 20 under par to beat the previous record on the Old Course of 19 under set by Tiger Woods in 2000.

An eighth birdie of the day on the 18th gave Smith a one-shot victory over playing partner Cameron Young, who eagled the final hole, with 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy a shot further back following a closing 70.

Asked about the possibility of joining the breakaway LIV Golf series, which is spearheaded by fellow Australian and two-time Open champion Greg Norman, Smith said: “I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that.

“I think that’s pretty not that good.”

Pressed on whether he was interested in joining, Smith added: “I don’t know mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”