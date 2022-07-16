All the great iconic images were there, but it was one from the family album that most impressed me. Look at it! Even as a youngster the great man took a sensational photo. And see also my second tweet. It never ceases to amaze and enthral me how people always went in disguise to watch golf in the 1970s.

I didn’t go straight from the media centre to the course, but doubled back before an early lunch to visit the R&A’s World Golf Museum. It’s had a refit and I was particularly keen to visit an exhibition of Seve Ballesteros photos, many of them taken by Dave Cannon.

By the time I got to the course it was abundantly clear this was going to be a fantastic Saturday and the scenes across the course were pure Open: dust in the air, fans snaking across the dunes and grandstands poking up into the sky. Wonderful stuff.

The jollity was maintained into Saturday morning. I wandered through town enjoying the growing buzz and kicked the day off with a visit to the baker Fisher & Donaldson. Being an idiot I always like to think Ross and Jamie have some sort of a hand in the business (I suspect Ross looks after savoury and Jamie deals with anything sweet). In reality they do sensational fudge doughnuts and even the R&A knows it. The lady who served me also let me in on a secret: an extra 10,000 were baked for on-site hospitality.

I’ve said a few times times this week that the 150th Open was falling a bit flat for me, but also admitted that yesterday that started to change and, shortly after my Friday missive was published, I arrived in town and there was complete confirmation: the bars, pubs and restaurants were finally doing a roaring trade.

Absolutely terrific little exhibition of Seve photos at the @WorldGolfMuseum . How good is this one? The new layout in the museum is looking great. The great Gloria Minoprio's trousers still there. The first trousers worn by a woman golfer. pic.twitter.com/273cjTg9MB

It also had my favourite photo of Seve - that time the CIA's entire worldwide network of covert operators held their annual get together at the Open and followed the great man. At least three of these men were in Dealey Plaza. pic.twitter.com/261jXuyiH3

Simple range pleasures

I spent the two hours before the leaders went out soaking up the action at the range, a fascinating scene full of intrigue. There’s something murky and impenetrable about it. Gurus and coaches wander around with arms crossed, muttering little words here and here. Caddies gossip or keep a sharp eye out for a rogue approach.

And the players themselves fascinate me with their habit of never quite catching anyone’s eye. In fact, if golfers at a tournament remind me of anything, it is tourists crossing a square in a popular city, when they’re trying not to catch the eye of someone eager to flog them a tatty souvenir.

Rory McIlroy’s arrival was preceded by range staff dropping hundreds of balls into an enormous bucket. It sounded precisely like a drum roll and the fans in the bleachers took their cue, roaring loud support for their hero.

It wasn’t all good news down there. I’d decided earlier that Sahith Theegala was going to have a good day only to discover that he was actually suffering with back issues. He has scoliosis and the soft bed in his student accommodation isn’t helping. I immediately regretted my support and Theegala carded a 74.

Range whispers

Last year’s final earwigging on the range picked up word that Haotong Li was on his way back. Now, strictly speaking, it took a little while, but he actually started to play a little better at the end of the summer and finally rejoined the winner’s circle this year after a spell of fine and consistent golf.

Anything along the same lines this Saturday? Well, maybe. Because I was there when Francesco Molinari showed up after his 66 and overheard him saying “much better, it’s heading in the right direction”. And, what’s more, I think he was definitely talking about his game, not his cooking or gardening.

I’m also a big fan of spotting which current players attend a big event and have to sit on the sidelines, either helping out or joining the media. I remember, for example, Felicity Johnson winning the Open de France the week after being an assistant at the Solheim Cup. It might have escaped the notice of some that Matthew Southgate is here working for radio (Open Radio and TalkSport, I believe).

I can’t help thinking it ought to nag at him. He missed a three and a half foot birdie putt to snag a place in this field, he loves the championship, he has won on the course in his amateur days, and very nearly won the Dunhill Links. Next week or the end of October – this week’s experience might just put some fire in his belly.

Tomorrow

We can’t finish without some words about Rory McIlroy. For some reason, last night, shortly after he spoke to the media, I thought of the phrase “riding the wave” and viewed it with fresh perspective. Water, like expectations, can present a huge and debilitating pressure. It can also lift and lighten the load. Something about the cut of his jib made me make connections and think that this week it was doing the latter.

Now, that could easily change. A few wrong words here or there and he’ll be back to square one. It must be a remarkable business, trying to keep your brain in neutral.

And what the range today proved to me is that on Sunday his every move is going to be met with outrageous roars of excitement. It’s going to take so much self-control to not get overwhelmed.

And then there is the flow of the golf course. It’s entirely possible that he could reach the fifth tee not under-par for the day, with folk who started earlier racking up the birdies and having caught him.

Let’s hope he recalls these words to the media tonight: “It's easy to be patient around here, especially those first few holes because you know you've got chances coming up. You've got the par-five. We have three drivable par-fours.

“I think with how controlled I am and how much belief I have in myself at the minute, it is maybe a touch easier to stay patient.”

Fingers crossed. The result the 150th Open deserves is within his grasp.