Matt Fitzpatrick put the lessons of last month's US PGA heartbreak to use to become a major champion with victory in the US Open.

Fitzpatrick produced a ball-striking masterclass on Sunday, hitting 17 out of 18 greens and winning by a single shot from Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, both of whom held the lead at one stage during a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. It was an outstanding display from the 27-year-old, who had been disappointed to card a final-round 73 when playing in the last group at Southern Hills, where he missed out on a play-off by two. That day, an opening hook off the first tee set the tone and it was clear from his first swing here that Fitzpatrick was far more at ease, and no wonder - it was here at The Country Club that he became US Amateur champion in 2013. Only when putting from close range did the Englishman look vulnerable, but finally the putts dropped, first across the width of the 13th green and then again at the 15th as he wrestled control of the tournament from Zalatoris.

Moments of magic keep coming from Matt Fitzpatrick!



What a putt from the Englishman to make birdie and secure a two stroke lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wTzVb2waI5 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2022

The American responded, just as Scheffler had up ahead, but Fitzpatrick maintained a one-shot lead heading to the final hole where at last he seemed to blink, hooking his tee-shot into a bunker. From there, he produced the shot of his career, finding the middle of the green to leave himself a putt for the championship from 25 feet. And while it missed to the left, Zalatoris couldn't respond from a few feet closer, as Fitzpatrick won by one. It was a hugely emotional victory not just for Fitzpatrick but his caddie, Billy Foster, who has been by the side of Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood for near-misses but had never before won a major championship. As Fitzpatrick realised what he'd achieved it was Foster who burst into tears as the pair shared a warm embrace, before his family, including brother Alex, joined him on the green where he'd first made his name nine years earlier.

Matt Fitzpatrick is a Major Champion 🏆



He is the 2022 U.S. Open winner! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7BQuQqiPi9 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 19, 2022