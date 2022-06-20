Matt Fitzpatrick put the lessons of last month's US PGA heartbreak to use to become a major champion with victory in the US Open.
Fitzpatrick produced a ball-striking masterclass on Sunday, hitting 17 out of 18 greens and winning by a single shot from Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, both of whom held the lead at one stage during a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.
It was an outstanding display from the 27-year-old, who had been disappointed to card a final-round 73 when playing in the last group at Southern Hills, where he missed out on a play-off by two.
That day, an opening hook off the first tee set the tone and it was clear from his first swing here that Fitzpatrick was far more at ease, and no wonder - it was here at The Country Club that he became US Amateur champion in 2013.
Only when putting from close range did the Englishman look vulnerable, but finally the putts dropped, first across the width of the 13th green and then again at the 15th as he wrestled control of the tournament from Zalatoris.
The American responded, just as Scheffler had up ahead, but Fitzpatrick maintained a one-shot lead heading to the final hole where at last he seemed to blink, hooking his tee-shot into a bunker.
From there, he produced the shot of his career, finding the middle of the green to leave himself a putt for the championship from 25 feet. And while it missed to the left, Zalatoris couldn't respond from a few feet closer, as Fitzpatrick won by one.
It was a hugely emotional victory not just for Fitzpatrick but his caddie, Billy Foster, who has been by the side of Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood for near-misses but had never before won a major championship.
As Fitzpatrick realised what he'd achieved it was Foster who burst into tears as the pair shared a warm embrace, before his family, including brother Alex, joined him on the green where he'd first made his name nine years earlier.
"It's what you grow up dreaming of, it's something I've worked so hard for for such a long time, and there was a big monkey on my back trying to win over here," said Fitzpatrick. "To do it as a major as my first win, there's nothing better.
"I've got to give myself credit, I had so much patience today. I felt like if I could just stick in... I said to Billy, 'if I can hit 18 greens today, I'd like to think I've got a good chance', and near as damn it did it.
"I just played so solid all day. Got a couple of nice breaks there on 15 and took advantage of it, and that's what it took in the end."
Of his approach to 18, he added: "If there was one shot that I've struggled with this year, that I just do not want, it's a fairway bunker shot. I don't know, I guess ability just took over, and it's one of the best shots I've hit."
Early on in the final round it was Scheffler who appeared set to take all the beating, with birdies at four of his first six holes seeing the world number one move into the lead on his own just as he had during round three.
But for the second day in succession, Scheffler came unstuck around the turn as dropped shots at the 10th and 11th holes saw him fall back into the chasing pack, Zalatoris moving the other way with four birdies in six.
Zalatoris then bogeyed the 12th and 15th holes and it was a two-shot swing at the latter which left him with a mountain to climb, before he fired a trademark towering approach to the 16th green to get back within a single stroke.
As Scheffler's birdie try at the last slid by the hole, so did those of the final two-ball at the 17th, before Zalatoris powered a drive down the final fairway to lay down the gauntlet.
Fitzpatrick made what looked to be a huge mistake at just the wrong time but took on the shot from the fairway bunker and was rewarded, deservedly so, when six-under proved good enough.