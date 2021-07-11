Open Championship news: Leading stars Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson withdrawn

The Masters champion tested positive ahead of the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2 and has been self-isolating since.

He is currently symptom-free but subsequent PCR tests have continued to show positive results.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for the Open,” said Matsuyama in a statement.

“Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I feel badly missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year. I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

Matsuyama, 29, has been replaced in the competition by American Harold Varner III.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson was also forced to withdraw after being identified as a close contact of someone testing positive for Covid-19.

Watson, who is replaced in the field by Brendan Steele, expressed his disappointment in a statement on Twitter.

“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre-travel Covid test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” Watson wrote.

“Like many of you, I look forward to watching the Open Championship on TV. Since I will be watching from the comfort of my couch I would not mind seeing the field have to deal with a little rain and strong winds!”