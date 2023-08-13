Lilia Vu denies Charley Hull to win the AIG Women’s Open by six shots

England’s Hull began the day tied for the lead with Vu but while the latter posted a serene five-under-par total at Walton Heath to clinch her second major, the home favourite finished with a one-over-par 73.

Vu, who won the first major of the year in April at the Chevron Championship, made six birdies, dropping her only shot on the 15th, and was never seriously threatened after Hull had bogeyed the fourth and fifth holes.

Hull, who finished joint-second at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach in July, was unable to kick-start her challenge until a brilliant eagle at the 11th.

That took her to within two shots of Vu, but two more dropped shots at the 15th and 17th scuppered her hopes.