Marc Leishman and Cameran Smith win the Zurich Classic

Zurich Classic: Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith win in play-off

By Sporting Life
07:32 · MON April 26, 2021

Australia’s Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith claim Zurich Classic in play-off win, and land another winner for tipster Ben Coley.

Final Zurich Classic Leaderboard

-20 M.Leisman/C.Smith (P/O winner)

-20 L.Oosthuizen/C.Schwartzel

-19 R.Werenski/P.Uilhein

-18 B.Horschel/S.Burns

-18 K.Mitchell/B.Snedeker

-18 K.Bradley/B.Steele

-17 J.Rahm/R.Palmer

The Australian pair of Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith defeated South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a play-off to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Although the South African duo entered the alternate-shot final round with a one-shot advantage over their Australian rivals, the two teams spent most of Sunday exchanging narrow leads.

The Australians appeared to have coughed up their chances of winning when Smith sent his tee shot into the water on the par-four 16th.

But after a penalty drop in the rough, Leishman chipped-in from about 23 feet to once again draw level with the South Africans.

Both teams completed 72 holes tied on 268, before the Australians took advantage of a wayward tee shot from Oosthuizen on the first play-off hole to clinch the tournament with a par.

It was great news for our resident golf tipster, Ben Coley, who put the pair up in his latest betting preview, landing a 4pt winner at 12/1.

While it wasn't all plain sailing and again very stressful, the result means Coley is a man in form, having selected six winners over the last 12 weeks.

