American Express golf latest: Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share lead

The latest leaderboard and report from the American Express in California...
Leaderboard
-21 Scheffler, Landry
-17 Fowler
-16 Moore, Seiffert
Day three report
Americans Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share the driver's seat heading into the final round of The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The pair finished round three of the PGA Tour competition atop the leader board at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler in third place.
Landry overcame a bogey on the eighth to storm home with six birdies on the back nine while Scheffler was steady from the outset as he shot a six-under 66.
Although Fowler entered the third round tied for first, bogies on the fourth and seventh put the 22nd-ranked American on the backfoot for the rest of the day.
Englishman Paul Casey was the best of the British contingent, shooting a five-under 67 to close out the round tied for ninth.
Speaking to PGA Tour Radio at the conclusion of the day's play, Scheffler said it was business as usual for the final round.
"It's exciting. It's always fun to be in contention, it's fun to play well. It's what we work for so I'm looking forward to tomorrow very much," he said.
"(I'm just going to) feel it as I go. See how the game's feeling in the morning, see how I start off.
"(I'm) not really going to pay too much attention to the leader board or what anybody else is doing until maybe the last few holes, so all I can do is control what I can control and go out and play a good round."
Day two report
Rickie Fowler shot an eight-under 64 to share the lead with Scottie Scheffler after the second round of the American Express in California.
Fowler completed a six-under 30 through his final nine, registering a six-foot eagle putt on the fourth and four birdies.
Scheffler birdied six of his first seven holes, finishing with an eagle and two more birdies to match Fowler's 64 and level up on 15 under.
"I feel like I've been playing pretty well, just doing a good job managing my game, giving myself a lot of looks," Scheffler told the PGA tour website.
American Andrew Landry was one shot further back, with compatriot Tony Finau on 13-under.
Scotland's Russell Knox finished the day tied for 39th at seven-under.
Fowler and Scheffler will play PGA West's Stadium Course on Saturday.
Day one report
Grayson Murray missed out on the chance for a sole first-round lead at the American Express in California after his 23-foot putt failed to find the ninth hole.
Starting on the back nine, American Murray strung together four birdies and reached the turn on a six-under 30.
Three more birdies followed, but the ninth was the sole blot on his book and saw him finish on eight under and tied for first with compatriot Zac Blair.
Amateurs compete alongside the pros at the tournament formerly called the Desert Classic, with one-armed Canadian Laurent Hurtubise making his mark after carding a hole-in-one on the fourth and throwing off his cap in celebration.
Three players - Hank Lebioda, former Masters runner-up Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler - sit on seven under and tied for third, with a pack of eight sitting a shot further back, including Scotland's Russell Knox.
Reigning champion Adam Long started his defence with a 69, mixing two bogeys with four birdies on his opening nine and picking up shots on the par-four 16th and 18th for a share of 49th place.
"It's a good start," said Fowler. "Obviously you look at scores it's usually pretty low the week out here, especially when you look at weather like this and the conditions of the courses.
"Conditions are perfect here at La Quinta. I've been out here staying at the Madison Club since last Tuesday, so been able to get a lot of work in.
"I'm happy with it. Really made sure we just kind of settled in and got things going out there."