American Express golf latest: Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share lead

Day three report

Americans Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler share the driver's seat heading into the final round of The American Express in La Quinta, California.

The pair finished round three of the PGA Tour competition atop the leader board at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler in third place.

Landry overcame a bogey on the eighth to storm home with six birdies on the back nine while Scheffler was steady from the outset as he shot a six-under 66.

Although Fowler entered the third round tied for first, bogies on the fourth and seventh put the 22nd-ranked American on the backfoot for the rest of the day.

Englishman Paul Casey was the best of the British contingent, shooting a five-under 67 to close out the round tied for ninth.

Speaking to PGA Tour Radio at the conclusion of the day's play, Scheffler said it was business as usual for the final round.

"It's exciting. It's always fun to be in contention, it's fun to play well. It's what we work for so I'm looking forward to tomorrow very much," he said.

"(I'm just going to) feel it as I go. See how the game's feeling in the morning, see how I start off.

"(I'm) not really going to pay too much attention to the leader board or what anybody else is doing until maybe the last few holes, so all I can do is control what I can control and go out and play a good round."