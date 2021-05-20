PGA Championship round one latest: Brooks Koepka shares early lead

Two-time winner Brooks Koepka recovered from a poor start as playing partner Rory McIlroy suffered yet another one on the opening day of the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Koepka hit back from making a double bogey on his first hole of the day to card a three-under-par 69 and share the clubhouse lead with 2011 champion Keegan Bradley, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and American Aaron Wise. McIlroy had been somewhat fortunate to escape with a bogey on his opening hole and birdied the next two to get into red figures, but eventually signed for a 75 to continue his costly habit of bad starts in the game’s biggest events. Since 2015 the 32-year-old is a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors and again faces an uphill task to win a fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Rory McIlroy shot 75 today.



Rory's score to par in major championships since the beginning of 2015



1st round: +35

2nd-4th round: -62 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 20, 2021

McIlroy had come into the event as the tournament favourite on the back of his eight-shot win at Kiawah in 2012 and a victory in his previous start on the PGA Tour, but got his campaign under way by carving his tee shot into the water on the par-four 10th. After taking a penalty drop McIlroy hit his third shot into a sandy waste area behind the green and, although he appeared to catch his fourth shot a little thin, got up and down to salvage an opening bogey. Birdies on the 11th and 12th took McIlroy under par, but he managed just one more birdie against five bogeys and crucially played the par fives in two over par. Koepka, who had failed to get out of a bunker at the first attempt on the 10th while McIlroy was deciding where to take his penalty drop, repaired the damage with birdies on the 11th and 13th and also picked up three shots in the space of four holes from the fourth.

