PGA Championship report: Brooks Koepka one behind Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka will begin the final round of the US PGA Championship as favourite - but it's Phil Mickelson who sits atop the leaderboard just weeks in advance of his 51st birthday.
-7 Mickelson
-6 Koepka
-5 Oosthuizen
-4 Streelman
-3 Bezuidenhout, Grace
-2 DeChambeau, Niemann, Woodland
On a calmer day at Kiawah Island, Mickelson set the tournament alight with a brilliant run of five birdies in his opening 10 holes, briefly leading by fully five shots, but with a round to play he has Koepka snapping at his heels ahead of a fascinating Sunday pairing.
Nine majors between them, Koepka can draw level with Mickelson on five if he can overcome a one-shot deficit which was ultimately handed to his veteran opponent when the younger man missed a short par putt at the final hole.
But Mickelson may be the one who rues the gap being as small as it is, having been five clear and in the middle of the fairway at the par-five 11th, only to go three-over to the clubhouse from that point.
After failing to birdie the 11th, Mickelson bogeyed the 12th when his tee-shot found sand, before hooking a drive into water at the 13th and running up a double-bogey just after Koepka had birdied his previous hole to close the gap.
Koepka joined Mickelson in a share of the lead with birdie at the par-five 16th, only for a clumsy mistake at the 18th to leave Mickelson alone in front, where he had spent most of the day, and where he remained after a fine, scrambled par of his own.
It means he remains the man to catch as he seeks to become the oldest major winner in history, just weeks before he turns 51 and goes in search of a career grand slam in the US Open.
Louis Oosthuizen battled back to get within one only to miss short putts at the 16th and 17th holes to fall two shots off the pace, while Kevin Streelman, three back, will go in pursuit of his first major top-10 finish at the 26th attempt.
With Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace making up an all-South African twosome and certainly close enough there is much intrigue ahead of the final round, but all eyes will be on the final pairing between two of America's most prolific major champions.