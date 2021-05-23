PGA Championship report: Brooks Koepka one behind Phil Mickelson

Leaderboard

-7 Mickelson

-6 Koepka

-5 Oosthuizen

-4 Streelman

-3 Bezuidenhout, Grace

-2 DeChambeau, Niemann, Woodland

Day three report

Brooks Koepka will begin the final round of the US PGA Championship as favourite - but it's Phil Mickelson who sits atop the leaderboard just weeks in advance of his 51st birthday.

On a calmer day at Kiawah Island, Mickelson set the tournament alight with a brilliant run of five birdies in his opening 10 holes, briefly leading by fully five shots, but with a round to play he has Koepka snapping at his heels ahead of a fascinating Sunday pairing.

Nine majors between them, Koepka can draw level with Mickelson on five if he can overcome a one-shot deficit which was ultimately handed to his veteran opponent when the younger man missed a short par putt at the final hole.

But Mickelson may be the one who rues the gap being as small as it is, having been five clear and in the middle of the fairway at the par-five 11th, only to go three-over to the clubhouse from that point.