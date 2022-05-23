Justin Thomas overcame a seven-shot deficit to beat Will Zalatoris in a play-off for the PGA Championship, after Mito Pereira's gut-wrenching finish.

Pereira stood on the 18th tee needing par to win but chose to hit driver, which went right and bounded into a creek. From there, the Chilean missed the green in three and ran up a double-bogey to miss out by a single shot. That left Thomas in a three-hole play-off with Zalatoris and after birdies at the 13th and 17th holes, Thomas made par at the 18th to win this title for a second time. Zalatoris had holed good putts on the final two holes in regulation to match Thomas's score and did so again at the 13th, but couldn't birdie the 17th or the 18th in extra holes and lost by a single shot, just as he had at the Masters last year. But it was Pereira who was left to rue a massive opportunity missed, first his birdie try at the 17th coming to rest an inch short of the hole, and then a catastrophic mistake off the final tee which saw him not only miss out on the par he needed to win, but drop two shots and fall short of a play-off.

🏌️‍♂️ Justin Thomas is the PGA Championship winner once more, after a heartbreaking finish for Mito Pereira



⛳️ Par on 18 to win, and then it all went wrong pic.twitter.com/8i9bokUdn7 — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) May 22, 2022

Pereira comes up short It was Rory McIlroy who made the day's first move with four birdies in five holes, enough to reach four-under. McIlroy was two-over for the final 13 holes, not knowing at the time that had he played them in two-under, he'd have won the PGA Championship. For so long that sort of score didn't look likely to catch Pereira, who was level par through six holes and led by two after Zalatoris escaped with a bogey at that sixth, despite having required a penalty drop after his tee shot found a bush to the rear of the green. Pereira dropped shots at the seventh and eighth holes as up ahead, Thomas ignited his bid with birdies at the ninth, 11th and 12th, reaching four-under with six still to play. As chances slid by, still it appeared Thomas would need a birdie-birdie finish, and after a three at the driveable 17th, he missed a good chance at the last following a towering approach shot to 15 feet. Pereira holed an impressive par save at the 16th to keep his nose in front as Zalatoris matched Thomas's clubhouse score, first with a birdie at the 17th and then by holing an eight-foot putt for par at the last. As he signed his scorecard, all eyes were on Pereira, whose decision to hit driver at the 17th had not been rewarded despite an excellent tee-shot. Out it came again and this time his ball leaked to the right, bounding into the creek as the complexion of the tournament changed.

Where it all went wrong for Mito Pereira..



18th tee shot ➡️ Into the water 💦#PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/3xmRpPUd9w — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 22, 2022

After a penalty stroke, his third went left of the green and his chip shot left him 22 feet from the fringe, a putt to enter a play-off which never looked like reaching the hole. A crestfallen Pereira regathered himself to speak to the media as the play-off began with Zalatoris launching a high draw into the heart of the green at the par-five 13th, only for Thomas to match his birdie after a precise wedge left a simple putt. Thomas triumphs after 'bizarre day' At the 17th, Thomas found the green to set up a regulation two-putt birdie which Zalatoris couldn't match, missing from inside 10 feet to fall one shot behind. Both players powered their drives down the 18th fairway but Zalatoris was only able to leave himself an outside birdie chance, and when it missed Thomas was left with the relatively simple task of two-putting from 30 feet. Thomas did that, winning this title for a second time before being joined by his family on the 18th green. "It was a bizarre day," confessed Thomas. "Bones did an an unbelievable job of keeping me in the moment. We just tried to play the golf course for what it is, this place is so tough. "It's funny, I was asked earlier in the week about what lead is safe, and I said no lead. This place is so tough, but if you hit fairways you can make birdies. I stayed so patient, and I couldn't believe I found myself in a play-off."