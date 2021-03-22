Honda Classic: Matt Jones a convincing winner

The 40-year-old took a three-shot lead into the final round and extended his advantage to win his first PGA Tour title since 2014 and second of his career by five shots at Palm Beach.

It was in stark contrast to playing partner JB Holmes who dropped from second to a tie for 46th after a disastrous nine-over round of 79.

Jones, who also led after the opening day, sunk birdies at the first and third as he built an almost unassailable lead before dropping a shot at the seventh to turn in 34.

He surrendered another at the 11th before making gains at the 12th and 13th to cement his advantage.

Another bogey at the 14th was recovered at the 16th but he always had enough daylight to see him home.

Brandon Hagy shot a four-under 66 to jump from 16th to take second, while the round of the day, a six-under 64, from Chase Seiffert saw him climb from 38th to take a share of third alongside Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley and C.T. Pan.