Jon Rahm shoots 63 to move to six-under in the Open Championship

Rahm made eight birdies without a single blemish under cool, calm and soft conditions at Hoylake, posting his clubhouse target seconds before Harman began his third round, his five-shot lead already cut down to four.

Rahm's birdie blitz began in earnest at the ninth as he produced four in a row, before three across the closing four holes bagged him the course record at Royal Liverpool.

With conditions far more scoreable than had been anticipated, Rory McIlroy played his first five holes in three-under, missing two good chances for birdie plus a mid-range eagle putt as he sought to put pressure on Harman.

Among the early starters, Rahm's 63 was four shots superior to the next best round, confirmation of an extraordinary score even allowing for the weather.

One of those to shoot 67 was Matt Fitzpatrick, who despite making birdie at the 17th remained in broad agreement with his caddie Billy Foster who had called it a “monstrosity” earlier in the week.

Asked what he would do to improve the hole, Fitzpatrick said: “Start again. I don’t see what was wrong with the last hole personally.

“I don’t particularly like any uphill par threes. I think it’s a little bit too severe in a way.

“I remember playing the last hole a long time ago, the par three which went the other way round (towards the clubhouse rather than out to the Dee Estuary), I thought was a great par three.

“I think if you ask the majority of people out here, I would say their opinion is on the slightly more negative side.

“I hit a bad shot (on Friday) so that’s on me. Was it too penal? I think it is too penal down there.

“I got punished but at the same time, I think the punishment was a bit too severe.”