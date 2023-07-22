Jon Rahm shoots 63 to move into third the Open Championship; Brian Harman leads

Brian Harman remains the man to catch in the Open Championship after a third-round 69 kept him five shots ahead of the chasing pack.
Two bogeys in his first four holes saw Harman fall back towards Jon Rahm, who completed a stunning 63 just before the final group teed off, but Harman impressively regrouped to find four birdies and no further dropped shots.
When at last one appeared set to arrive at the 18th he instead relied on his trusty putter to post 12-under, five ahead of Cameron Young who currently occupies the same position he finished in at last year's Open.
Rahm's blistering 63, the lowest round in Hoylake's major history, saw him move into third place ahead of Viktor Hovland, Antoine Rozner, Sepp Straka, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood, the latter unable to get going in a level-par 71.
It means Harman is 4/7 to win his first major championship on Sunday. Having been 125/1 pre-tournament, he would be the biggest-priced Open winner since Darren Clarke in 2011.
For a time it had looked as though Rahm might be a good deal closer after a birdie blitz which began in earnest at the ninth as he produced four in a row, before three across the closing four holes bagged him the course record.
Among the early starters, Rahm's 63 was four shots superior to the next best round, confirmation of an extraordinary score even allowing for the weather.
The 28-year-old said: “That’s the best round I’ve played on a links golf course ever.
“It is my lowest round on a links course and it is in the Open championship. It’s the lowest round shot on this course. It feels really good but there is a lot of work to do tomorrow.”
One of those to shoot 67 was Matt Fitzpatrick, who despite making birdie at the 17th remained in broad agreement with his caddie Billy Foster who had called it a “monstrosity” earlier in the week.
Asked what he would do to improve the hole, Fitzpatrick said: “Start again. I don’t see what was wrong with the last hole personally.
“I don’t particularly like any uphill par threes. I think it’s a little bit too severe in a way.
“I remember playing the last hole a long time ago, the par three which went the other way round (towards the clubhouse rather than out to the Dee Estuary), I thought was a great par three.
“I think if you ask the majority of people out here, I would say their opinion is on the slightly more negative side.
“I hit a bad shot (on Friday) so that’s on me. Was it too penal? I think it is too penal down there.
“I got punished but at the same time, I think the punishment was a bit too severe.”
Fitzpatrick's brother, Alex, went on to shoot 65 and climb inside the top 10 but he like everyone else has been left trailing in Harman's wake. One more round separates the American from his first victory for six years and by some distance the most significant of his life.