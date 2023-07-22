Jon Rahm shoots 63 to move into third the Open Championship; Brian Harman leads

Two bogeys in his first four holes saw Harman fall back towards Jon Rahm, who completed a stunning 63 just before the final group teed off, but Harman impressively regrouped to find four birdies and no further dropped shots.

When at last one appeared set to arrive at the 18th he instead relied on his trusty putter to post 12-under, five ahead of Cameron Young who currently occupies the same position he finished in at last year's Open.

Rahm's blistering 63, the lowest round in Hoylake's major history, saw him move into third place ahead of Viktor Hovland, Antoine Rozner, Sepp Straka, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood, the latter unable to get going in a level-par 71.

It means Harman is 4/7 to win his first major championship on Sunday. Having been 125/1 pre-tournament, he would be the biggest-priced Open winner since Darren Clarke in 2011.

For a time it had looked as though Rahm might be a good deal closer after a birdie blitz which began in earnest at the ninth as he produced four in a row, before three across the closing four holes bagged him the course record.

Among the early starters, Rahm's 63 was four shots superior to the next best round, confirmation of an extraordinary score even allowing for the weather.

The 28-year-old said: “That’s the best round I’ve played on a links golf course ever.

“It is my lowest round on a links course and it is in the Open championship. It’s the lowest round shot on this course. It feels really good but there is a lot of work to do tomorrow.”