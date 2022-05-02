Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Jon Rahm wins the Mexico Open
Jon Rahm wins the Mexico Open

Jon Rahm powers to overdue win at Mexico Open

By Sporting Life
08:32 · MON May 02, 2022

Leaderboard

-17 Rahm

-16 Wu, Kitayama, Finau

-15 Riley

-14 Wise, Champ, Smalley, Lipsky

World number two Jon Rahm ended his trophy drought in style with a wire-to-wire victory in the the inaugural Mexico Open.

Rahm, who held a share of the lead on day one and was two shots clear after 36 and 54 holes, carded a final round of 69 at Vidanta Vallarta to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of Tony Finau, Brandon Wu and Kurt Kitayama.

Finau rewarded followers of Ben Coley's outright preview after Sporting Life's expert tipped him each-way at 22/1 pre-tournament.

Finau and Wu both shot 63 to set the clubhouse target, but Rahm made a crucial birdie on the par-five 14th and parred the last four holes to secure the win.

Rahm had not tasted victory since claiming his maiden major title in last year’s US Open, a barren run which saw him replaced as world number one by Scottie Scheffler, whose Masters triumph was his fourth win in the space of 57 days.

A tie for 27th was the joint worst performance of Rahm’s career at Augusta National after four straight top-10s, but the 27-year-old Spaniard was still made a strong favourite for the title at the start of the week.

“I don’t really look at bets or anything like that, I like to think every time I tee it up I’m the favourite because I’m out there to win and I’ve been playing pretty good the last few years,” Rahm told CBS.

“It was a pretty stressful weekend all the way to the end. I didn’t think having a par-five (18th) where a fade off the tee was required I would be stressing this much, but I got it done at the end.

“I let my frustrations out a few times out there but I stayed positive and hopeful and I think it showed in my swings. It wasn’t my best putting weekend but I stayed aggressive and I think the shot on 17 showed that.

“I was confident in what I was doing, I had faith in every part of my game. A couple of those great par putts early on helped out a lot and the one putt from outside five feet that finally went in on 14 was a huge booster.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....