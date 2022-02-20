The 23-year-old from Chile led from the front at Riviera Country Club having opened with a pair of stunning 63s to set a new 36-hole tournament record.

A three-under par 68 on Saturday subsequently extended his two-shot lead to three over Cameron Young ahead of the final round and although there were a few minor scares during a closing level-par 71, the result was never really in any doubt.

Niemann's chipped-in eagle on the 11th hole briefly pushed his lead to a commanding six only for back-to-back bogeys - coupled with an impressive chip-in from Young - to cut it back to two shots with three to play.

That's as much as his backers had to sweat, however, as Niemann held on for his second PGA Tour victory, three years after becoming the youngest international winner since 1923.

Young finished joint second alongside Collin Morikawa, who was also among Coley's selections at 20/1.

This is the second big-priced winner for Coley in the space of a week after he backed Scottie Scheffler at 30/1 to triumph at the Phoenix Open.

In Coley's pre-tournament preview, he wrote: "Niemann feels like a player who has just been left behind a little since bursting onto the scene a year before Morikawa, but he's still only 23 and has started the new campaign with real intent. Hopefully he can repeat last year's effort over the first 36 holes, and stick around for longer this time."

He certainly did that.