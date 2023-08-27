In-play golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake GC

The last final-round preview of the season and the focus is, of course, the longest example of an in-play market in the sport.

Because, thanks to the Tour Championship’s starting strokes, this week effectively began as an in-running market. And you could even argue that, given that the starting strokes are assigned on seasonal performance, we are now awaiting the final act of an event that began when Adam Svensson and Chris Stroud biffed their balls down the fairway from the first and 10th tees respectively early on Thursday September 15 2022 at Silverado Country Club in the Fortinet Championship.

All of which makes the entire exercise feel very exhausting indeed and you wonder if, finally, Scottie Scheffler feels much the same way. It’s somewhat forgotten that he opened this campaign with a flat T45 in the CJ Cup but thereafter has reeled off 18 consecutive top-12 finishes, two thirds of them top-fives including victories in the Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. Throughout it all he was imperious from tee to green and displayed considerable phlegm in the face of his increasingly obvious ordinariness on the greens.

At the Open he began to look a little tired of dealing with his flat-stick woes, when caught by a charging Viktor Hovland in last week’s BMW Championship he was crestfallen by a missed putt late on, and this week the dam might have burst with it impacting on all his game.

Scheffler started the tournament two blows clear of the field, enters the final round nine back and here’s the rub: he’s not just losing strokes on the greens, this week he has lost 0.821 tee to green. If that maintains through the final round it will be the first time he has lost strokes with his long game throughout an event since THE PLAYERS in 2022. Moreover, he had ranked top three in the category in 12 of his last 14 starts.

In contrast, Hovland (who won for the column last week) is flying. He ranked second from tee to green, 13th on the greens, has carded 68-64-66 for a 20-under total that, allied to his starting strokes, has him six clear of Xander Schauffele with Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa a further shot behind (Scheffler, plus Jon Rahm and Wyndham Clark, are another two shots in arrears).

The Norwegian is on the brink of becoming the eighth player to win consecutive Playoff events and just the fourth European winner of the FedEx Cup. Justin Ray has noted that a six shot pre-final round lead is the largest ever lost on the PGA Tour. Scheffler himself frittered one away in this tournament, on this course, last year. And Collin Morikawa blew the same advantage in the Tournament of Champions in January.

If Hovland emulated them it would be both back-to-back event collapses and the first instance of two six shot leads being squandered in the same season. It all rather explains why Hovland is best price 1/8 with Schauffele 12/1, Morikawa 33/1 and Bradley 66/1.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played this well before,” Hovland said after the third round. “I’ve certainly hit the ball this good before, even better. But it’s about putting it all together and it seemed like the good weeks that I’ve had before I’ve always managed to short-side myself or chip (badly) a couple times and end up out of contention.

"But the last few weeks, and even this year, I’ve just become a little bit more complete, and I don’t have to hit it my best to be in contention. I don’t have to hit every shot pure. I can miss it slightly and get up-and-down and move on.”

Just about the only downside for Hovland is that he didn’t break par on the final hole last night, failing to get up-and-down for birdie when greenside with his second shot at the par-five 18th. Nonetheless, taking him on would feel like an exercise in having a go for the sake of it.

Better to look at the final-round two balls.

First up is SEPP STRAKA who carded 68-68-64-68 on his East Lake debut last year and has gone 66-71-65 this week.

He’s up against another fellow with limited but excellent experience of the layout – Max Homa who went 71-62-66-66 last year and is 70-67-69 this year. There’s not a lot in it. Straka leads 4-3 but we can get 6/4 that he breaks the pattern/coincidence of them taking it in turns to post the better score.

We’ll add KEEGAN BRADLEY, who went into this week hungry to perform well in order to fuel his Ryder Cup bid and he did so saying of his wife and children being on-site: “I have my secret weapon. Good things happen when they’re around.”

He and final-round partner Collin Morikawa are not trending in terms of scores this week. Bradley’s reads 63-67-70 while Morikawa’s is 61-64-73. With Bradley’s good vibes and extra hunger, this could be tighter than the books make it.

Bradley is available at 6/4 and the double pays 11/2 or slightly bigger if you shop around.

Posted at 1000 BST on 27/08/23