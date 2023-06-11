Pan is no stranger to Canada. He played the Canadian Tour briefly yet successfully in 2015, winning twice in just seven starts. A wrist injury has disrupted his season and he last played nearly a month ago but quietly landed fourth in the Byron Nelson Championship. Wary of this week’s thick rough he says the game plan is: “If you hit it in the fairway you will have a lot of short irons in and you’re going to create a lot of birdie opportunities.” That sounds a lot like Harbour Town – venue for his only previous win on the PGA Tour. He’s 4/1 to seal the deal.

Nick Taylor had been the first player to set the course alight, with a 63, and he now shares eighth with Aaron Rai who broke 70 (69) but lost six spots on the leaderboard. Corey Conners signed for a 70 and is now four back, alone in 10th.

The halfway leaders mostly laboured on Saturday and were passed by chasers carding low totals. Pan’s 66 and a 14-under total of 202 leaves him those two blows clear of Tommy Fleetwood (a third round 64), Rory McIlroy (66), Mark Hubbard (66), Justin Rose (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).

Chinese Taipei’s CT Pan has edged two clear heading into the final round but the packed nature of the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open – a constant all week – has been maintained by the presence of no less than half a dozen players sharing second.

Fleetwood said after a round that featured nine birdies: “I drove it great, I put myself in position all day and managed to convert, which is a lovely feeling.” The stats back all of that up: he ranks eighth for SG Off the Tee and second for SG Putting. This is the fifth time since the middle of March that he’s headed into a PGA Tour final round in the top five and he’s priced 6/1 to convert this latest chance to land a first win Stateside.

There are only three par-5s at Oakdale and it’s perhaps just as well there's not four for McIlroy who was one of only four players to make the cut and not be cumulatively under-par for them. Most of the leaders are making hay, the Northern Irishman was level-par through 36 holes and only got it to 1-under through 54. Otherwise his method is very like Fleetwood’s (he ranked fourth Off the Tee and Putting).

He’s aiming for the tournament hat trick and said: “I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I’ve never won a tournament three times in a row. I felt like last year the win wasn’t just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me.”

That’s an allusion to LIV and this year LIV has, of course, been in the news again. It’s not lost on him that he’s often done well on the course when off it has been full of chatter.

“Yeah, for whatever reason I seem to play better when there’s a little bit of noise going in the world of golf. It’s really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course. It’s been a nice reprieve with everything else going on and happy to be playing well.” He’s the 3/1 favourite.

Hubbard flew home, mopping up the back nine in 30 blows and is utilising a slightly different method to take down the course – he ranks second for SG Approach for the week. He’s another former winner on the Canadian Tour, was ninth at Colonial two weeks ago and just one shot back of the Memorial lead this time last Sunday before closing with a 79 for T30th.

He might have learned a good lesson there but is also citing fatigue. “I’m ready for an off week, man,” he said last night. “It’s been quite the stretch. I mean, Mexico is easy, but long. Quail is hard. PGA is the hardest course I’ve ever played. Contention at Colonial. Contention at Memorial, hardest walk all year, tough course. I’m ready for an infinite nap. Tomorrow is just going to be mustering everything I have left in the tank and knowing that I have a nice week off.”

Rose said of his plans: “It’s not even worth thinking about your position. It’s about, what are you going to do to go and have a great Sunday? I think pars are going to be good to start the round. Then you’re going to have to find your flow like I did today and make some putts and make some birdies.” He’s looking for a second win of the year and also played the back nine in 30 yesterday. He’s 11/2.

Just over two years ago Higgs finished fourth at the PGA Championship but has managed only two top 10s since and admitted earlier in the week that it has been a tough time on the course but that he felt he had turned a corner. After round three he added: “I’ve got to remind myself that each shot is not life or death. Like, I cannot win it by hitting it in the fairway on the first hole. I cannot win it by hitting it close to the flag on first hole. I cannot win it by making a six-footer on the first hole. So some patience and sticking to what I have been doing. I’ve got a nice little game plan, but tomorrow’s the hardest day to do it. I am looking forward to the opportunity to do so.” He’s 20/1.

Novak also played a little Canadian Tour but without success and he has a PGA Tour best of ninth in this year’s Texas Open. The only time he has been top five at this stage on this tour was when third at last year’s Puerto Rico Open and he carded a 74. He’s 16/1.

I’m slightly reluctant to go with RORY MCILROY because he burns so many fingers but he started the week 11/2 and he heads into the final round in second – behind CT Pan not someone from the world’s top 20 – and he’s still 3/1.

Last year he was 6/4 when tied with Tony Finau, the pair of them two clear of Justin Thomas and Sam Burns. As he chases this third Canadian Open title his is the only top end price that is bigger than I expected.

Posted at 0915 BST on 11/06/23