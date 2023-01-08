The Sentry Tournament of Champions comes to a conclusion today and expert Matt Cooper is on hand with a look ahead to the final round.

A question for you: what did Sam Burns achieve when winning last June’s Charles Schwab Challenge which not one PGA Tour winner since then has repeated? In truth, of course, there will have been many unique aspects of his triumph at Colonial, but I’m thinking of one in particular and it relates to his pre-final round position. Burns, you see, was the last winner who wasn’t tied third or better with just 18 holes to play. It’s an astonishing run of 23 winners who were bang in the hunt and Burns' triumph could hardly have been more different because he’d been in a tie for 17th and seven blows back of the lead with 18 holes to play. Curiously, just one week before, Justin Thomas overhauled the exact same deficit in the PGA Championship. The pair are the only winners since June 2021 to have overcome a pre-final round deficit of six shots or more which is just one of many reasons to believe that Collin Morikawa, currently 24-under through 54 holes of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and half a dozen strokes clear of Matt Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler, is in an exceptionally strong position as he seeks to land a seventh career title.

In the 21st century, 20 golfers have led by exactly six shots with a round to play on the PGA Tour and 17 completed victory. Spencer Levin (2012 Phoenix Open) was one of those who fell back, the current chasers will take greater heart that Sergio Garcia (2005 Wachovia Championship) and Dustin Johnson (2017 HSBC Champions) were the other two – proof that it can happen to even the finest golfers. Another reason to doubt that it will, however, is the course. With its sweeping fairways and severe elevation changes, the Plantation Course at Kapalua undoubtedly resembles a golfing rollercoaster ride but those extreme characteristics have not revealed themselves on the final round leaderboard. Only four of 24 (and only one of the last 17) champions on the course were not within two shots at this stage. If anyone passes Morikawa he will need to better Xander Schauffele who was five back when winning in 2019. There is little in the leader’s performance thus far to suggest he’ll be fretting. His long game is as superb as we know it can be (he ranks third for Strokes Gained Tee to Green) and his putting has been magnificent (second for SG Putting). Recent work with Irish putting coach Stephen Sweeney has not only seen him hole a rash of par-breakers but also remain secure over nasty par-savers – he’s bogey-free through three rounds. It’s his third experience of a solo lead with a round to play and he won well on the first occasion (the 2021 WGC Workday Championship), whereas the second, in the Bahamas, saw him surrender a wide lead in the Hero Challenge when the prize was reaching the top of the world rankings.

The books believe it to be a done deal with Morikawa generally priced 1/6. Scheffler is 14/1, Fitzpatrick 20/1 and Spaun 50/1. Jon Rahm and Tom Kim, who are seven back in a share of fifth, are 25/1 and 50/1 respectively. It’s a far from thrilling start for the 2023 final round previews in the outright market because I can’t see any reason to doubt those assessments. Followers of Ben Coley’s pre-tournament advice will not be without incentive to watch, however, because Sungjae Im is currently tied seventh, while Jordan Spieth and KH Lee are tied ninth. All three have a decent shot at making the places with a good Sunday although Spieth will need to revive all aspects of his game after a spluttering third lap frittered away a promising halfway position. With the chase for the trophy a nasty one to get involved with we’ll turn attention to a couple of the final round two-balls and kick off with the pairing of JUSTIN THOMAS and Scott Stallings. The former has a fine record on Sunday at Plantation, carding a sub-70 score in all seven of his fourth round efforts. He got off to a rusty start this week with a pair of 70s but thrashed eight birdies in his third round 67. The key was that, having been giving away shots to the field tee to green, he gained on them all Saturday. Stallings had gone sub-70 just twice in 11 rounds at Plantation and has doubled that tally this week but I’m happy to take him on. He’s been in pretty good form the last eight months – indeed he’s playing this week by virtue of consistency rather than being a champion (he finished top 30 in last season’s FedExCup rankings). Yet the results could have been better but for plenty of poor final round scores – in fact he’s carded a 73 in four of his last five Sundays.