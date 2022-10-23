Heading into this week's CJ Cup Rory McIlroy knew that a big performance could see him return to the world number one spot and so far he has delivered exactly what is needed to take a one-shot lead into today’s final round.

McIlroy, who sits on 13-under through 54 holes, will return to the top of the game's rankings if he posts a win or finishes second and current number one Scottie Scheffler finishes 34th or worst, something which is quite likely as the Texan starts the final round in 47th.

All to play for for the Northern Irishman then, and with the way his tee to green game has flourished at Congaree so far this week – he ranks third in this department and first off the tee – it would be a brave man who would bet against him to close out the deal.

As we know, though, despite a 10-17 conversion rate when holding the 54-hole outright lead, McIlroy has shown vulnerability in this situation over the years and of course it's only three months since he failed to convert on Sunday at St Andrews when sharing the lead heading into day four.

Looking at McIlroy’s round on Saturday, there was some sublime stuff in there, notably a 227 yard approach to 2ft at the par-five 4th for eagle. However, on a day that a combination of firm, fast greens and some breeze made the fantastic Congaree a real test, his long game looked slightly ragged down the stretch as he made two bogeys in his final five holes and rode his luck on the 16th, making birdie after a wild drive bounced out of the trees into the fairway.

As we know, McIlroy is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and in all honesty I would not be surprised by a performance from either end of the spectrum today; he could easily shoot 65 and stroll off into the sunset to be crowned world number one again, or struggle to a 72. What I do know is, with the quality stacked up behind, he makes little appeal as a betting proposition at a best priced 13/10.

Heading up that quality in the chasing pack is another former world number one - John Rahm - who is one of three players who will start one back on 12-under.

Rahm produced the round of the week on Friday, a scintillating 62, where everything he so much as looked at on and around the greens went in the hole. However, in time-honoured fashion he struggled to follow that up on Saturday and in the end a 1-under 70 was a good return.

After struggling around the turn with three bogeys in four holes the Spaniard will be delighted with how he rallied down the stretch, making two birdies in his final four holes to stay right in touch, and although he was unable to snag a spot in the final group alongside McIlroy, he has his fellow European right in his sights.

Ultimately, though, Rahm’s week has been made predominantly by a hot putter on Friday, and with his approach play not fully firing I am not inclined to chance him at the odds either.

Of course, by far the most likely outcome is McIlroy or Rahm win, there are others waiting in the wings to crash the party and it is one of these, KH LEE, who also starts one back on 12-under, that I will chance.

A win in this event would of course be incredibly special for the South Korean and the 31-year-old has shown us more than enough over the past couple of years to make us believe he can triumph in this company.

At the Byron Nelson in May Lee produced a superb final day 63 to defend his title and upstage a Sunday cast that included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama. More recently then off course he performed excellently at the Presidents Cup to take down Burns and Scheffler alongside Tom Kim and then see of Billy Horschel in the singles.

Following on from the Presidents Cup Lee has started the new season slowly however he has come to life this week with a solid all round performance and Saturday’s 66 was a superb effort in really tough conditions.

Lee ranks third for the week in approach play and sixth from tee to green and with his long game improving every day so far this week and with the general each way safety net of three places on offer, or four with one firm, I'm happy to risk him at the odds to gate-crash the McIlroy coronation party.

Playing alongside Lee and McIlroy in the final three ball is Kurt Kitayama and those who saw my own pre-event preview will know that I have the 29-year-old onside this week at juicy odds.

Kitayama has shown over time that he is really at home on courses that have room off the tee and an element of links traits to them, and as a two time winner on the DP World Tour he should not be underestimated today. In addition on the three times he was in the mix on Sunday on the PGA Tour last season shot 68 68 and 66 to notch a top-three finish so, despite his somewhat ragged play down the stretch yesterday, I don’t expect him to be overawed today in McIlroy’s company and I can see him hanging tough. Ultimately, at the odds today I have to give the greater consistency from tee to green of Lee over him.

With a further two shots back to the maiden Taylor Moore and Aaron Wise on 10-under, on a course that, despite Rahm’s outlier on Friday has proven a tough nut to crack, I expect the winner to come from the front four but at the prices I can’t resist a small bet on another Korean - TOM KIM.

Everything that needs to be said about Kim’s potential already has so I shall keep it simple here. Basically, the young superstar leads the field from tee to green this week and in Driving Accuracy and it is only a horrendous week on the greens that has held him back.

On a final day then when scoring is expected to be a fraction easier, if he can find something on the greens he could easily produce a really low one and I am happy to pay to find out.

Posted at 1030 BST on 23/10/22