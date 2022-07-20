Henrik Stenson has been removed as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain with immediate effect “in light of decisions made in relation to his personal circumstances”.

The 46-year-old Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain. “Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 to October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect,” a Ryder Cup Europe statement read. “In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain. Read Ben Coley on the LIV Golf Series

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.” Stenson’s appointment in March had appeared to end speculation about his involvement in the Saudi-backed breakaway as he insisted he was fully committed to the role. But in a massive blow to the DP World Tour, of which players must be a member to compete in the Ryder Cup or captain the European side, the former Open champion signalled his intention to joined LIV Golf in a move which extends the deepening rift in the men’s professional game. Speaking after his appointment as captain, Stenson said: “There has been a lot of speculation back and forth. “Yes, the captain signs a contract. He is the only one who does that. Players and vice-captains don’t, but the captain has an agreement and those agreements are between Ryder Cup Europe and the captain. “I am fully committed to the captaincy, Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand, so we are going to keep busy with that and I’m going to do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.” After missing the cut in the Open, Stenson admitted his upcoming schedule was “undecided”.

