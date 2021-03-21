Kenya Open: Justin Harding clinches title with bogey-free final round

The South African won the Qatar Masters in March 2019 as part of a stunning run of form that saw him claim five wins in 10 months and earn himself a place at the Masters as he broke into the top 50 in the world.

It was a tie for second at this event the week after his victory in the desert that booked his place at Augusta National, and Harding once again looked right at home in Nairobi as he finished the week at 21 under, two shots clear of American Kurt Kitayama and four ahead of Scot Connor Syme.

“I went through such a good run in 2019 when it felt like I never actually played badly,” he said. “Getting over the line in Qatar was, it sounds a bit strange now, but it was almost like something that was going to happen.

“I’ve been through a dip in form in terms of mixed results and it was nice to get over the line this time around. Winning isn’t everything but I think being in the winner’s circle again means a little more to me than I actually thought it did.”

Harding birdied the sixth and seventh and, when he drove the par-four ninth to 15 feet and rolled in the eagle putt, he led by four.

Kitayama put some pressure on with a chip-in eagle on the 12th and a birdie on the 17th but Harding followed him in from 10 feet on the penultimate hole and parred the last for victory.

Syme was six shots off the lead at the start of the day but briefly held second on his own as he birdied the third, fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, 11th and 12th.

A bogey on the 14th stalled his momentum but he played a towering iron into the 15th for a tap-in birdie before going bogey-birdie over the next two holes in a 64.

“I’ve been working really, really hard over the last four weeks with my dad Stuart at home on my putting,” he said. “A 64 on a Sunday is probably one of my lowest finishes to a tournament. It bodes well for next week.”