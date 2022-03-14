Play is due to resume at 8am local time [midday UK time] with round three to be concluded. There will then be a redraw for the final round with players again playing in threesomes off split tees.

So what exactly is the state of play as we enter the fifth and hopefully final day? To be honest, a very confusing one, and the market remains wide open.

Play it they did though and while the wave of players who were faced with Saturday’s brutal conditions undoubtedly got dealt a very tough hand, with a full day's play finally possible on Sunday we have eventually reached a position that the event should be concluded by the end of Monday.

For the first three days the spotlight rather than being focused on the world's leading players was on Mother Nature as the Sunshine State proved to be anything but. Firstly, the majority of Thursday and Friday were washed out with storms hovering over the area and then, when the players did finally get back out there on Saturday lunchtime to complete round one, they were faced with wind gusts of 30mph-plus - which in some people's eyes made the course, or more specifically the 17th hole, unplayable.

It’s been quite a week at TPC Sawgrass so far for this year's Players Championship, one that will live long in the memory and not necessarily for all the right reasons.

Top of the tree heading into Monday’s action is Anirban Lahiri who sits on nine-under heading to the 12th tee. Behind Lahiri we then have Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III on eight-under with the back nine left to play, while three players - Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns - are tied in fourth place on seven- under.

Lahiri, who it should be noted is a two-time winner on the European Tour, is yet to win on the PGA Tour and having missed seven of 12 cuts this season, his performance has come completely out of nowhere. In all honesty it is very hard to picture him hanging on.

While the focus heading in to Monday then will be on those at the very top of the leaderboard, with 31 players within five shots of the lead, most of whom have between six to nine holes of their third rounds to play still, this is still anyone's ball game.

As has often been the case here over the years though the names at or near the top of the leaderboard are not the marquee elite players you would expect to see hogging the limelight in the big events and of the world’s top ten only defending champion JUSTIN THOMAS and Cameron Smith sit within that top 31 who are within five of the lead.

Thomas, who produced a superb bogey-free 69 on Saturday in the worst of the conditions, will start on Monday with a six-foot birdie putt on the 12th, which if he does convert will see him get to five-under and within four of the lead. With those at the top vulnerable he will still feel he has a tremendous chance of becoming the first man to successfully defend this trophy.

While then Thomas’s tone for the day could be set by whether he holes his first look at birdie, with so many question marks about those around him and with the layers still offering four places each-way I will chance a small investment on him at 16/1.

Of the two right behind Lahiri, Hoge and Varner III both have a recent win under their belts to boost their confidence, however with Varner III having proven tough to back on the PGA Tour over recent years marginal preference would be given to the calmer Hoge. That said it is again a big stretch to see either lifting the trophy.

Of the other bigger names just off the pace Paul Casey, who started his week with a triple-bogey seven but has now gone bogey-free since his third hole on Thursday, faces a tricky five-footer for par on 10 to start his day on Monday, while Cam Smith, who sits a further shot back on six-under will start off with a 15-foot look at birdie at 11 to get himself one shot closer.

Burns meanwhile will have been grateful for the suspension of play when it came having begun to look pretty ragged with his long game and while he undoubtedly has the pedigree to win this in the future, having missed the cut here on his only previous visit it is a big ask for him today.

Ultimately this is a tournament which remains as difficult to solve as it was last Monday, when players arrived. More than a week later, there's still a chance the trophy remains with the man who stormed to victory last year and Thomas is worth a small bet ahead of a fascinating final round and a half.

Published at 0830 GMT on 14/03/22