After last year’s WM Phoenix Open saw crowd numbers restricted due to the pandemic, this year has seen the event return to full capacity and when on Saturday afternoon Sam Ryder produced the first hole in one in seven years at the 16th the ensuing madness from 20,000 or so fans surrounding the hole could probably be heard from downtown Phoenix.

Away from the excitement and flying beer cans of the 16th, though, a fascinating golf tournament has developed and with 54 holes completed there are a dozen players separated by four shots at the top of the leaderboard who will fancy their chances heading into Sunday.

Top of the tree is the young phenom Sahith Theegala who finds himself on 14-under and with the 54 hole lead for the second time in just his 11th start since gaining his full tour card.

On the previous occasion Theegala was in this position at the Sanderson Farms Championship last Fall he understandably stumbled on the final day with his closing 71 seeing him fall back in to eighth place.

Yesterday, after holding the 36 hole lead, Theegala headed out in the final group in the company of Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, and after double bogeying the second hole it looked like the occasion was getting to him. Huge credit to the 24-year-old, though, as he steadied the ship making five birdies and only one more bogey the rest of the way to maintain his position at the top by one stroke over defending champion Koepka.

There's no doubt in my mind that Theegala will be winning out here quite soon, even today, however the suspicion still has to be that this will be too much of an ask for him, and I can’t bring myself to risk him at the odds.

So if it's not to be a fairy tale win for the 54 hole leader, we have a host of big names and proven winners to consider and in all honesty there are many different ways we could turn with the obvious choice being the man who starts in solo second place - Koepka.

A two-time former champion here and back-to-back US Open winner, the thought of defending his title here will hold no fears for Koepka, but he relied heavily on his putter yesterday with his approach play somewhat misfiring. We know that Koepka can gut out wins with his B-game and it may just be his grit carries him through but again, stupid as it may sound, he doesn’t really appeal to me at the odds.

A shot further back on 12-under and starting two behind we find four players: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch.

Similarly to Koepka, Cantlay’s approach game is misfiring this week, something which we saw last Sunday at Pebble Beach, and the FedEx Cup Champion finds himself in this position due to leading on the greens this week and he is not for me.

Schauffele, meanwhile, who has the added concern of being on ‘Covid Protocols’ due to his caddie testing positive earlier in the week, and who could therefore potentially be pulled out of the tournament prior to round four with a positive test, started on the back nine to look like a player who was feeling the pressure of not having won for three years on the PGA Tour. While a win must surely come again in due course, I cannot bring myself to trust him right now.

With the suspicion being that Scheffler will fail to back up the heroics of yesterday's 62, when he hit all 18 greens, I was tempted to side with Gooch, who closed out his round with three straight birdies yesterday to vault into contention.

In the end, though, at similar odds I can’t get away from a player who will start three back on 11-under - two-time champion here, HIDEKI MATSUYAMA.

With two wins in his last four starts, Matsuyama is very much the form player on tour at the moment and with his tremendous track record here, which includes two victories, his position near the top of the leaderboard is hardly a surprise.

The Japanese star started slowly on Thursday but has gradually turned up the heat with all areas of his game clicking on Saturday en route to a 66.

The firm, fast conditions certainly hold no fears for the Masters champion and having finished with four birdies in his final six holes he has set himself up ideally to make a run.

It won’t have escaped Matsuyama’s attention that he started Sunday three behind on both occasions he has won here, and I am happy to take him to make it a hattrick of wins in Phoenix from a similar position.

In an event that has seen five of the last seven winners come from three back or more on Sunday, I will also play another of those who start on 11-under alongside Matsuyama, and while I wouldn’t rule out the hugely impressive Tom Hoge becoming the first player since David Duval to post their first two tour wins in back to back weeks, the one I will risk is MAX HOMA.

With three wins to his name now and two in the past 12 months, Homa has turned himself in to a proven closer and having rewarded this column at the Fortinet last Fall I feel at the odds he is being overlooked here again, after all of those starting on the same score or better only Cantlay and Matsuyama can match/better him for PGA Tour wins over the past year.

Granted, Homa struggled with his approach play yesterday but four birdies in his final five holes were hopefully a sign that something clicked late in the day. Ultimately, though, Homa is a player we know we can trust now on a Sunday and at the odds on offer I am happy to roll the dice on him along with Matsuyama.

Published at 1015 GMT on 13/02/22