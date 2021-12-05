Is the title Morikawa's for the taking?

For many a year while doing fantastic work to raise funds for The Tiger Woods Foundation, the end of year Hero World Challenge had very much a ‘hit and giggle’ feel to it from a serious golfing perspective.

More recently though with the tournament now awarding the participants world ranking points, the event has taken a more serious tone as the game's biggest names look to boost their end of year ranking further, and one man who has very much arrived in the Bahamas with that intention this week is Collin Morikawa.

The significance to Morikawa of a victory this week is that it would see him climb above Jon Rahm and end the year at the top of the Official World Golf Rankings, and judging from his display over the first 54 holes the Californian does not seem in the mood to pass up the opportunity.

Fresh from claiming the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai a fortnight ago, and with it the Race to Dubai Trophy, the 24-year-old has subsequently got engaged, and there were many including me who suspected that Morikawa would use this week as an opportunity to kick back and enjoy the fruits of his year's labour with his fiancé.

What we are fast learning about the two-time major champion though is that perhaps of any of the young stars to emerge in the game in the post-Tiger Woods era, he is the closest potentially to the great man as a something of a ‘golfing machine’.

When on song Morikawa’s long game and particularly his approach play is the best we have seen since Woods, and that iron game has once again been on display this week.

Morikawa started the week steadily with an opening-day 68 but he found his range on Friday with a 66 and then showed the field a clean pair of heels with a scintillating Saturday 64 to post a three-round total of 18-under and in doing so open up a five-shot lead.

Key to The Open champion’s success this week is how he has dismantled the five par fives each day, playing them in 12-under in total to this point, a mere 13 shots better than Rory McIlroy, and assuming he can continue in this vein on Sunday and pick up a few shots on the long holes it is nigh on impossible to see anything standing in the way of his procession to the top of the rankings.

With golf being the game it is of course strange things, as I say every week in this column, do happen and if Morikawa does somehow contrive to mess things up today he wouldn’t be the first player over recent years who has buckled on a Sunday when the coveted world number one spot was in reach for the first time.

All in all though, on a course which has by and large kept really low scoring in check this week, and has seen players rack up plenty of big numbers when they err, particularly on the brutal closing eighteenth, I just can’t see it happening and I am not inclined to take Morikawa on.

What's the best bet on the golf today?

Starting the day five back on 13-under and in lone second place the man who will get to keep Morikawa company today is Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has built on last week's ego-boosting dismantling of Bryson Dechambeau in ‘The Match’ to leave his end of year PGA Tour form behind him and while I do not expect him to overhaul Morikawa here, it is more than possible the-four time major champion will put some pressure on him.

On that basis, while I am not taking on Morikawa in the outright market, I am happy to chance KOEPKA to get the better of him in their two-ball when they tee off at 12.04pm local time.

Quite simply, Morikawa does not need a low number today with something around the 70 mark most likely more than good enough, as we know it is never easy to follow up a low one with another great number and at odds-against Koepka looks the play.

Who will finish second behind the runaway leader?

If we take Morikawa out of the equation we have a tightly jammed leaderboard with eight players covered by just three shots so the battle for second place promises to be a tight one.

Koepka, as already noted, has the one-shot edge going into today, however with five players starting the day a further shot back on 12-under - namely PATRICK REED, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, Sam Burns and Tony Finau - he will need to be looking over his shoulder, and it is Reed who appeals to me in the ‘betting without Morikawa’ market with Sky Bet offering an attractive 7/1 with three each-way places on offer for those who want it.

Reed’s record at Albany, which includes three top-five finishes and a best of second place in six starts, had many looking towards him including myself before the off this week, and after a sluggish front nine on Thursday he has not disappointed.

On Saturday, the one-time masters champ posted a bogey-free 67 but after a fast start on the front nine, which saw him make the turn on four-under, he cut a frustrated figure through most of the back nine as several decent looks at birdie slipped by.

Normally one of the most reliable proponents of the flat stick on tour, I would expect Reed to get back on track on the greens today, and if so it may just be that he has a low one in him. I'm happy to round off what has been a successful 2021 for this column by siding with him to chase Morikawa home.

Published at 1000 GMT on 05/12/21