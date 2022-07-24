Furthermore, Piercy struggled with a blister on his right heel that developed during the day to the extend that for a few holes he walked between shots with his shoe off. Despite all this, though, he will start today with a gilt-edged chance to add to his three solo PGA Tour titles, the most recent of which came at the 2015 Barbasol.

However, Piercy’s route to 66 on Saturday was far from straightforward as after teeing off early in an attempt to beat impending bad weather and making five birdies in his first seven holes, play was then suspended for six-and-a-half hours. On return the 43-year-old played the final 11 holes in level par closing with a bogey six on 18 after finding the water with his second.

Piercy, who opened with a 65 and added a 64 on Friday, posted a 66 on Saturday, which all adds up to an 18-under total and a four-shot lead over his nearest pursuer Emiliano Grillo who sits on 14-under.

We’ve reached the 54 hole stage of this week's 3M Open and one player who has been at the head of affairs since day one, Scott Piercy, continues to dominate proceedings.

Currently ranked 138th in the Fedex standings, Piercy has undergone a radical overhaul over recent weeks, changing coach and caddie amongst other things, and he has talked this week about how he has already implemented some swing changes.

A look at the stats over the first three days, though, tells us that the key to the Nevada native’s success has been on the greens as he leads the field in putting, gaining over 11 shots on the field.

The obvious question then is, allowing for the fact that he is ranked 137th on the greens this season prior to this week, can we trust him to continue in that vein today on what is the biggest day he has faced on the course for many years?

My hunch, particularly as he has only closed out on one of the four occasions over his career that he has held the 54-hole lead in a solo event, is that we can’t and I am happy to risk taking him on with Grillo.

Grillo, with just the one PGA Tour title to his name back in 2015, can hardly of course be called prolific and historically he has in all honesty not been a man to trust on Sundays. At 92nd in the Fedex Cup standings, though, he is in a very different position to Piercy as his card is already secure and this should allow him to play in a much more relaxed way than the leader who will basically be playing for his job security.

The Argentine has been solid in all areas this week, fifth from tee to green, ninth in approach play and thirteenth in putting. In addition, he is finding more than his share of fairways compared to Piercy – he is ranked 26th to the leaders 99th in driving accuracy – and this could be significant today as the players will be faced by thicker wet rough as a result of yesterday’s deluge.

Grillo was in the hunt a couple of weeks back at the John Deere, eventually finishing second to another runaway leader JT Poston, so unlike Piercy he has a recent experience of being in the thick of things and I am happy to chance him to reel the leader in.

Starting a further shot back on 13-under and in a tie for third place we have Dough Ghim, who will join the front two in the final three ball, and Tony Finau.

Ghim, like the two leaders, is known as someone who struggles with the flat stick, but he has also turned that around this week to rank second on the dance floor, meaning once again it is a big ask for him to continue that today as he searches for the low round that could bring him his first PGA Tour title.

Conversely Finau, who ranks first from tee to green this week making just the one bogey along the way, has had a horrid time on the greens ranking 70th and if he can turn this around today he could make a charge.

This is of course a big ‘if’, though, and with still only the two wins on tour to his name I am happy to pass him by at shorter odds than Grillo.

Turning my attention now to today’s three balls and I am happy to take a chance on Andrew Putnam when he tees off along side Sungjae Im and Jared Wolfe at 11.13AM local time.

With Wolfe ranked outside the top 200 in the Fedex Cup and having not yet posted a top 25 on tour this season, it could be that the pressure tells on him today making this a straight battle between Putnam and Im.

The South Korean is of course the class act here and the worthy favourite on reputation, but it has been a fairly up and down week for him with his approach play not really firing. Putnam, who ranks second for the week in accuracy off the tee and third in putting has improved considerably since the opening day with his approach play, gaining over two and a half shots in this area on his way to a 64 yesterday. At the odds I am happy to risk him.