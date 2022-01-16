We’ve reached the 54-hole stage of the second leg of the PGA Tour’s ‘Hawaii swing’ - the Sony Open - and the man at the head of affairs through three days is former Champion here, Russell Henley.

Henley, who had opened up a three shot lead at the halfway stage courtesy of rounds of 62 and 63, had to battle far harder on Saturday to scrap his way to a three under 67 and a three round total of 18-under. However, with his nearest challengers at the start of Saturday unable to put any real pressure on, he heads in to Sunday still with a two shot lead.

The 32-year-old, who posted a shock victory here back in 2013 on his first start as a full PGA Tour member, has become one of the Tour’s most solid campaigners over the last couple of seasons, what is missing from his resume over the that period is a fourth PGA tour title, with his most recent success coming almost five years ago in Houston.

Allowing for that it is unsurprising that Henley cut a fairly edgy tone in his post-round interview on Saturday, stating that it is ‘difficult to sleep’ when in this position and referencing the tough finishes that have been hard to swallow over recent years.

The tough finishes Henley was referring to no doubt include the three 54-hole leads he has been unable to convert over the past 18 months, meaning that he is one from five as a whole when in this position on the PGA Tour, with the lone success from in front being his win here.

While he can be excused for not converting at Torrey Pines last June in the US Open, on the other two occasions over that period he posted a lacklustre final round 70 at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek and then last August he limped to a one over 71 at the Wyndham Championship to fall back to seventh place, having started Sunday with a three shot lead.

In Henley’s defence he showed plenty of character down the stretch yesterday, holing out from 11ft and 16ft for birdie on 15 and 17, while making a key par save on 16, but his failure to birdie the easy par 5 18th could prove to be crucial.

To sum up Henley’s chances, none of the above is to say that today won't be the day it all clicks for him again as he is too good a player to not get back into the winner's enclosure again in due course. However, with his recent history in this position he is not for me at a best price of 5/4.

If Henley is not to prevail then the obvious player to take advantage is Hideki Matsuyama who starts two shots back on 16-under courtesy of a Saturday 63.

The Masters Champion, who will be alongside Henley on Sunday, has got things done in an unusual way for him this week as instead of relying on his long game while labouring with the putter, he has been average at best for him from tee to green while catching fire with the flat stick.

On Saturday Matsuyama stretched this to the extent that he holed over 120ft of putts and his comments after the round that acknowledged that “he was lucky today” and that “even my missed putts found the hole” tell you all that you need to know about his day.

Matsuyama is the one truly current world-class act near the top of this leaderboard and as we know players of his ilk can find a way to get it done even when not at their best. However, with him relying so heavily on his normally suspect putter this week, similarly to Henley I can’t bring myself to trust him completely.

So if we are going to go against the grain and take on the two warm orders we need to head further down the leaderboard to those who start four back at 14-under and where we will find the man I am going to chance - SEAMUS POWER.

Having served his apprenticeship bouncing between the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour over several years things finally clicked for Power in 2021 when his consistent run of play was rewarded with a first tour title at the Bsarbasol last summer.

Rather than rest on his laurels, though, the Irishman has pushed on starting the new campaign with four top-15 finishes in seven starts.

This week he arrived in Honolulu on the back of 15th place in Maui last week, exactly the sort of eye catching performance winners here often have at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and he has been strong right across his bag once more ranking fifth from tee to green, 15th off the tee and 19th in putting.

Having finished Saturday with three birdies in his last four holes, Power should start Sunday in confident mood and with the safety net of three each way places on offer I am happy to chance him to spring a surprise.

Of those who start alongside Power on 14-under Adam Svensson who has won at this time of year by the coast on the Korn Ferry Tour and has Bryson Dechambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker on the bag for this first time this week is capable of springing a surprise and marginal preference would be given to him over Matt Kuchar, who is yet to make a bogey this week but was unable to really put his foot down on Saturday.

Fantastic as it is to see Haotong Li back in the mix again, it may just be that this week is another stepping stone in his journey back to form. A further shot back on 13-under we find the duo of Kevin Kisner and Lucas Glover and with Kisner always a danger on this type of track, he is also someone who could take advantage if the front two struggle.

In the end though with just the three each way places on offer I will leave it to just the one pick today and ‘trust the Power’ to hit the bullseye for us at juicy odds.

Published at 1010 GMT on 16/01/22