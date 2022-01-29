It is said in life that two things are certain, death and taxes. Well, you can probably add a third to that list and that is if the PGA Tour tees it up at Torrey Pines, JON RAHM will be in contention come day four.

Since landing the trophy on his debut here in 2017 Rahm has posted four further top-10s in five appearances in the Farmers Insurance Open, in addition of course he notched his first Major here in last summer’s US Open.

Having said that, since opening up with a 6-under 66 on the tougher South Course on day one, which rubber stamped his position as the man to beat this week, the Spaniard hasn’t had things all his own way and, after having to battle to an even par 72 yesterday, he finds himself one off the lead at -13 heading in to the final round, which is held by the duo of Will Zalatoris and Jason Day on 14-under.

Zalatoris, who is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, has been a ball striking machine this week and yesterday he managed the feat of shooting 65 while losing strokes to the field with his putter, gaining over 6.5 strokes from tee to green on the way.

He arrives here on the back of a year-opening sixth place last week at the Amex, and if you add this to his seventh here last year everything was primed for him to make a big challenge this week.

I return, though, to his Achilles heel - his suspect putter at short range, which reared its head yesterday, and my concern for him is that if he can’t maintain his level of ball striking today, we may see the pressure on the greens show when it really matters. It is surely only a matter of time before he does get that first win, but he is not for me today at the odds.

On the other end of the spectrum to Zalatoris we have Jason Day, a two-time former champion here. Day, whose career has been plagued by back problems, is without a top-40 finish since last July, but he has quietly been working with Chris Como to develop a swing to protect his back and prolong his career, and he says he is now pain free. Hugely experienced in this situation, he has converted seven of his 14 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour, so today will hold no fears for him.

Day finished strongly with three straight birdies on Saturday to earn his place at the top of the leaderboard and he has been solid through the bag this week, so he's a huge player despite some anticipated contention rust.

Rahm could realistically be shorter

While my preference of the front two would be for Day, at the odds I return to Rahm and ultimately, predictable as it may be, I feel I can’t avoid siding with him having been easy enough to back this morning at 11/4.

There isn’t really too much more that can be said about the world number one’s chances. Granted, he struggled at times yesterday, but he hung on there and after making a mess of the first few holes of the back nine, he steadied the ship down the stretch and started to hit the ball nicely again, which he can take into today.

His position here reminds me very much of his position heading into Sunday at the US Open, in that he had never quite been at his very best through the first three days, though he had hung on in there and pounced at just the right time. Ultimately, Rahm must feel like he owns this place and I expect him to find a way again to get it done again.

In an event which has seen its fair share of players produce a comeback victory over the years, including Rahm himself from three back in 2017, with 12 players starting today within three shots of the lead there are a host of players who we need to have our eye on, and who will no doubt fancy their chances.

Who else makes appeal at the odds?

Englishman Aaron Rai starts one shot off the lead and will keep Zalatoris and Day company. However, hugely impressive as he has been this week, you have to think this will be part of his learning curve on the PGA Tour, while a further shot behind him and Rahm - and starting two back on 12-under - we find the trio of Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and perennial bridesmaid Cameron Tringale.

Thomas can never be ruled out but he really struggled off the tee down the stretch yesterday, while Im has relied fairly heavily on the putter this week, with his approach gaming not quite firing.

With Tringale not appealing for all the obvious reasons, I will look further down the leaderboard to those at 11-under for a second play and while the talented Maverick McNealy makes some appeal, at bigger odds and with three each-way places available I will take a chance on SI WOO KIM.

The former Players Champion has never really produced his best stuff here and for that reason wasn’t hugely on the radar coming in to this week, but we know when the mood takes him he can be a threat anywhere.

After a really up-and-down front nine yesterday, he settled in to a nice groove on the tougher back nine. He is gaining shots through the bag on the measured rounds this week and we know, unlike several others near the top end of the leaderboard, that squaring up against the likes of Rahm and Thomas will not intimidate him.

The 26-year-old produced a Sunday charge last week at the Amex to try to hang onto his title, and he has brought that momentum on to Torrey Pines this week, and off those at bigger odds he looks the best bet.

Published at 1000 GMT on 29/01/22