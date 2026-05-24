Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and three-ball bets for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

If the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is a case of two tournament titles fighting awkwardly to become one, then this year’s finale is set for two very good friends to have a very happy fight on home turf.

Si Woo Kim leads at TPC Craig Ranch on 21-under 192, two strokes clear of Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark with Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge and Sungjae Im a further two shots back in a tie for fourth.

For Kim and Scheffler, good friends who both play out of Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, this is a tremendous opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said defending champion Scheffler. “It’s always fun when I get to play with Si Woo. I think it's good for the community to have two guys that are local up there on the leaderboard. Should be a fun day tomorrow.”

Kim is equally, if not more, thrilled by the Sunday pairing. “It’s going to be fun, especially being Dallas, which is kind of like my second hometown,” he said. “Scottie grew up here. It’s going to be a lot of fans cheering for him. I know, of course, everyone’s cheering for him. I was hoping for a pairing with Scottie.”

It has been a week of low scoring and no-one is expecting it to be any different on Sunday.

Kim needed par on 18 in his second round to shoot 59 and was so pumped he flew the green with his approach from the fairway. He failed to get up and down, so had to settle for a 60.

The Korean was five shots clear of the field through the early part of his third round but then made three bogeys around the turn before recovering to establish an advantage.

“It was a tough day for me,” he admitted. “I made mistakes and my caddie told me I was rushing. Birdies helped get the mojo back.”

He’s a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, but it’s over three years since he last lifted a trophy which is something of a surprise because he’s recorded plenty of top five finishes and has four of them this season alone – the first at TPC Scottsdale (which like TPC Craig Ranch is a Tom Weiskopf original design) and the most recent at the start of this month (at Doral).

He won on the Korn Ferry Tour with a share of the 54 hole lead and his first PGA Tour title came from a solo advantage at this stage. But since then he is 0-for-4 at converting with a solo lead and 1-for-2 with a share of it.