2pts e.w. Brandt Snedeker to win Valero Texas Open at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4)
The world's golfing eyes are now pretty firmly focused on next week's Masters and whether a certain Mr Woods will be making the trip down Magnolia Lane.
Before we get to Augusta, though, we have the small matter of one last place to lock up for the year's first Major and what looks to be a fascinating final day's play ahead of us at the Valero Texas Open.
The event, which sees 15 players head into Sunday within three shots of the lead, offers up one final place for the Masters for any player not yet already qualified, who manages to win here, and with only two of those top-15, Si Woo Kim and Gary Woodland, already in next week's field that is sure to bring some extra pressure today.
At the top of the pile heading into Sunday and in the box seat to bag the win and that final spot we have four players on 10-under, Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun and BRANDT SNEDEKER.
Of the four, Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, boasts by far the most experience. However, winless since 2018 and arriving on the back of seven straight missed cuts, this performance has certainly come out of the blue.
After opening with a 73, though, his long game has clicked and he leads the field from tee to green for the week after gaining just under 11 strokes in this area over the past two days, and is also ranked second in approach play.
While there was nothing in the Tennessee native's form of late that would have led one to him this week, those looking for encouragement would have found plenty in his past course form as he has posted four top-25s including two top-10s in his four visits over the years, so he is clearly comfortable here.
Looking at the odds this morning, though, the layers clearly feel that Snedeker’s experience and past glories are just that - of the past - and are happy to make him the marginal outsider of the four, which to me is wrong. And in what is, it goes without saying, a very tricky day to call, that's enough to persuade me to jump on board the former Fedex Cup champion.
Of the remaining three at the top, Frittelli is the only other one with winning experience at this level and he clearly has what it takes to go in again here.
My concern for him and his backers would be that his long game regressed yesterday and the University of Texas grad was regularly having to rely on his putter from 6ft or so to keep his card intact.
In a tournament that is often kind to players with home state connections, my marginal preference over him would be for the other University of Texas grad, Hossler, who still lives only an hour or so away, and who will join Snedeker and Frittelli in the final three-ball.
Hossler, as those with long memories will remember, was denied a maiden PGA Tour title in Houston the week before the Masters in 2018 by Ian Poulter’s heroics, and since then it has been a tough journey for the former college standout.
Hossler - like Snedeker - started sluggishly on Thursday but he has not looked back since then with his long game firing over the past two days.
With 18 birdies to his name this week he has made the most of anyone and if his traditionally strong putter, for which he is ranked second for the week, continues to thrive this could just be his time and it is only his odds compared to Snedekers that have steered me away.
Looking at the fourth co-leader Spaun and - like Hossler - no one would say that he hasn’t served his dues on the tour with a maiden win now overdue, and playing outside of the final group today may prove to be advantageous.
Like Frittelli, though, he regressed in the long game department on Saturday and the way he played the final hole the par five 18th, to make bogey was enough to make me feel he may be the most susceptible of the four to final day nerves.
Joining Spaun in the penultimate group will be Scott Stallings and Matt Kuchar who will start on 9-under and 8-under respectively.
Like fellow veteran Snedeker, Kuchar is not exempt in to next week' Masters and as a player who has qualified for every Major since the 2015 Masters he will be desperate to take care of business today in an event, which is seeing him make his 500th start on the PGA Tour. After a quick start It looked on Saturday, though, that the situation might be getting to him and he is not for me today.
That leaves us with Stallings who, as regular Tour followers will know, is almost impossible to predict. It’s been eight years since the most recent of the 37-year-old's three tour wins so he is certainly more than overdue and he makes some appeal. Ultimately, having had a great day yesterday, he is just as likely to throw in a bad one today and with little in his stats this week to offer major encouragement I’ll let him go.
While it would be foolish to dismiss completely, the chances of those starting on 7-under, with Woodland, Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy in particular deserving respect, a look at the history here in that no winner has come from more than two shots back or from outside the top three on Sunday since Martin Laird in 2014, tells you that this is a really hard course to play catch up on and with my thought being that at least one of the leading quartet will shoot 70 or better, it will be a big ask for those starting three back or more to get the job done.
At the odds, and with the safety net of four each-way places available, it's marginally Snedeker for me in what should be a hugely entertaining final day.
Published at 1055 BST on 03/0422