Golf betting tips: Valero Texas Open final round 2pts e.w. Brandt Snedeker to win Valero Texas Open at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The world's golfing eyes are now pretty firmly focused on next week's Masters and whether a certain Mr Woods will be making the trip down Magnolia Lane. Before we get to Augusta, though, we have the small matter of one last place to lock up for the year's first Major and what looks to be a fascinating final day's play ahead of us at the Valero Texas Open. The event, which sees 15 players head into Sunday within three shots of the lead, offers up one final place for the Masters for any player not yet already qualified, who manages to win here, and with only two of those top-15, Si Woo Kim and Gary Woodland, already in next week's field that is sure to bring some extra pressure today. At the top of the pile heading into Sunday and in the box seat to bag the win and that final spot we have four players on 10-under, Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun and BRANDT SNEDEKER. CLICK HERE to back Snedeker with Sky Bet! Of the four, Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, boasts by far the most experience. However, winless since 2018 and arriving on the back of seven straight missed cuts, this performance has certainly come out of the blue. After opening with a 73, though, his long game has clicked and he leads the field from tee to green for the week after gaining just under 11 strokes in this area over the past two days, and is also ranked second in approach play. While there was nothing in the Tennessee native's form of late that would have led one to him this week, those looking for encouragement would have found plenty in his past course form as he has posted four top-25s including two top-10s in his four visits over the years, so he is clearly comfortable here. Looking at the odds this morning, though, the layers clearly feel that Snedeker’s experience and past glories are just that - of the past - and are happy to make him the marginal outsider of the four, which to me is wrong. And in what is, it goes without saying, a very tricky day to call, that's enough to persuade me to jump on board the former Fedex Cup champion.

Of the remaining three at the top, Frittelli is the only other one with winning experience at this level and he clearly has what it takes to go in again here. My concern for him and his backers would be that his long game regressed yesterday and the University of Texas grad was regularly having to rely on his putter from 6ft or so to keep his card intact. In a tournament that is often kind to players with home state connections, my marginal preference over him would be for the other University of Texas grad, Hossler, who still lives only an hour or so away, and who will join Snedeker and Frittelli in the final three-ball.

