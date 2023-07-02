Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Unlike established events on the PGA Tour, we don’t have much history to help us solve the weekly final-round puzzle. This is just the fourth edition although at least they’ve all been contested at Detroit Golf Club.

This is what we do know: all those four winners - Nate Lashley, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Davis and Tony Finau - were in the top three after 54 holes.

In terms of the lead, Lashley was six clear with a lap to go and cruised home, DeChambeau was three back and won by three, Davis was one off the pace before winning a play-off and Finau was tied at the top before streaking away to win by five.

Rickie Fowler, who moved into a one-shot lead on 20-under thanks to a Saturday 64, is now the clear favourite to go on and claim victory and, on recent form and being a top bloke and all that, many will be cheering him on. But 10/11 on a player who hasn’t tasted victory since 2019 and has a conversion rate of 20% (twice in 10 attempts) with 54-hole leads? Hmmm.

Part of me will be cheering Fowler on but my focus is going to be on the other two members of the current top three: Canadians Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith. They’re priced at 18/5 and 9/1 respectively.

These are heady times for Canadian golf and Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson, Corey Conners and Nick Taylor have all won on the PGA Tour this season. Taylor’s recent win in the Canadian Open is particularly significant as it ended a home drought that had extended back to 1954.

That latter success must surely embolden Hadwin and Pendrith and they’re in great position to cash in if Fowler stumbles. Hadwin is one back after a 9-under 63 which tied the course record while Pendrith trails the leader by two following a 67.

Both have past course form with Hadwin closing with a 67 to finish fourth here on debut in 2020. Pendrith was runner-up last year so would become the third example this season of a player who won an event having finished second the year before. Jon Rahm did it at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Tony Finau at the Mexico Open.