We’ve reached the 54-hole stage of The RBC Heritage and as is often the case with this event we have a tightly bunched leaderboard set up for a Sunday showdown, with any one of a number of players still in position to go on and take the title.

After gusting winds on Friday saw the field struggle calm conditions on Saturday allowed the players to attack the course and low scoring was the order of the day, particularly for the early starters.

The man to take advantage the most was Harold Varner III who posted a 63 to vault up the leaderboard to 11-under and bag himself a one shot lead heading into Sunday.

Yet to win on the PGA Tour, Varner III, who is based in neighbouring North Carolina, was runner-up here last year so it is not a big surprise to see him in contention here again. If he is to win though he will have to battle the demons of many a missed opportunity on the PGA Tour while fending off 20 players who will start within four shots of him.

Surprisingly, this is the first time Varner III has held the outright 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour however he does have recent experience in this position having held a one shot lead heading in to the final round in Saudi Arabia in February and on that occasion he went on to close out the win courtesy of a 90ft eagle putt on the final hole.

Add that to his win in the Australian PGA Championship back in 2016 and we know the 31-year-old can get the job done, but I can’t help thinking that he is there to be shot at today and in an event that has seen seven of the last ten winners come from behind on Sunday.

Three players head in to Sunday one shot back on 10-under, Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen and Shane Lowry and it is the in-form Irishman who will keep Varner III company in the final pairing.

Lowry, has rediscovered this week the approach game that inexplicably deserted him at Augusta and he leads the field in this category through 54 holes as well sitting second from tee to green and if his putter had co-operated on Saturday he would have improved on the 65 he posted. It would be no surprise to see the 2019 Open Champion get back in the winner's enclosure, however in a field so tightly packed I can’t bring myself to back him at the odds.

Playing in the penultimate group Cantlay is naturally a huge threat, though he struggled on his closing nine yesterday and in an event with four each-way places on offer with the odd firm, I would rather take my chances at bigger odds elsewhere.

I was tempted by Van Rooyen who will keep Cantlay company today. However, at just one shot further back and at more than twice the odds I can’t help thinking the layers are slightly underestimating the chances of recent Honda Classic champion SEPP STRAKA and he is the first I will side with.

Since that victory Straka has continued to play nicely posting a top ten at Sawgrass and making the cut on his Masters debut. This week the Austrian has been really solid from tee to green ranking third in that category and 15th in approach play and having performed strongly in the past at the Amex alongside his top ten at Sawgrass recently he is clearly at home on a Pete Dye layout.

Starting only two back but in the fourth last group Straka can free wheel on the back of his recent victory and I can see him posting a number as so many have here in years gone by to take the trophy.

In all honesty whereever you turn today there are prospective winners you could make a case for. Alongside Straka on 9-under we have Matt Kuchar a former champion here who has rediscovered his game of late, Hudson Swafford who has already posted a win this year at the Amex and Aaron Wise who has been threatening a second tour title for a while now.

On 8-under the in-form Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood searching for his first tour win, former Corales Champion Joel Dahmen and Jordan Spieth.

Spieth could so easily have been starting just one back instead of three back, however after missing for birdie from 12ft on the 18th he inexplicably missed the 18” tap in for par. Knowing what Spieth is capable of I will admit I was tempted by the thought of him bouncing back with a really low one today as with his long fame firing he just needs to find it on the greens for it all to click. Ultimately, though, he looks so lost on the dance floor at the moment it is tough to see it turning round overnight.

Instead, in an event that only four years ago saw a winner in Satoshi Kodaira come from 12th place and six back on Sunday, I will take my chances with a couple of further players who start four back on 7-under in MAVERICK McNEALY and JOAQUIN NIEMANN.

Starting with McNealy and the standout youngster has shown in his time on Tour, both at Pebble Beach and here at Hilton Head, that he loves this kind of short coastal test and after a slow opening two days he came to life yesterday as he posted 65.

Capable of something extra special it is only a matter of time until McNealy breaks through and playing way ahead of the last group this looks an ideal opportunity for him to bag that first win with the pressure off.

Similarly, Niemann is very much at home on this type of test and playing alongside fellow Chilean Mito Pereira might just inspire him to something special.

We saw him at last year's Sentry ToC get hot on Sunday to post an early clubhouse target, which was eventually only beaten in a playoff and at the odds I’ll risk him to do something similar.

Published at 1008 BST on 17/0422