Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Czech Masters

Nicolai Hojgaard is one shot off the lead in the Czech Masters, where Ben Coley is happy to stick rather than twist when it comes to his headline selection.
The Czech Masters has delivered the Ryder Cup storylines that were promised and will continue to do so on Sunday, all the way down a packed leaderboard in Prague.
At the top, Matt Wallace may feel entitled to come under serious consideration if he can add a DP World Tour win to his PGA Tour breakthrough in the spring, while Nicolai Hojgaard would surely earn selection were he to overtake the final pair from one behind.
Further down, Robert MacIntyre and Yannik Paul are part of a share of 14th, meaning Paul could overtake MacIntyre and move into the third European qualifying spot with a big final round, just as MacIntyre could make it his own.
Alongside them is Ludvig Aberg, for whom fireworks over the next five rounds might be required but are very much possible.
Then there's Adrian Meronk, who opened with an eight in a round of 77 which saw him fall down the leaderboard on Saturday. Still joint-favourite in Sky Bet's low round of the day market, where does the Pole now sit in Luke Donald's hierarchy? How might the outcome of the tournament influence that, now that he cannot influence it?
Sami Valimaki might feel like he can get on with things free from such distractions and however that factor plays out, he and Hojgaard look better value than Wallace, whose recent record from this kind of position is modest.
Wallace has shot rounds of 71, 71 and 72 from the lead since he converted in India more than five years ago, and a two-from-seven strike-rate at this level is no more than solid. Evens the other two against him looks value for those who don't mind short prices.
In Wallace's favour is the fact he boasts the only winning form so far this year, holding off none other than Hojgaard to win the Corales Puntacana. Despite that success, the fact that he doesn't have to face the powerful Dane in the final group might be to his advantage and we know he's won with a Ryder Cup on the horizon in the past.
Perhaps each of the big three can convince themselves that circumstances are ideal but while I've high hopes for Hojgaard, his desire to make the Ryder Cup team is hard to weigh up. I don't think it's why he's played so well at an ideal course and could see a scenario where a slow start evolves into a frustrating Sunday under immense pressure.
Such is my faith in his ability that I can equally envisage him making eagle at the opening par-five and never looking back, but doubling down isn't much of a consideration. I'd rather add Valimaki at a very fair 7/2 but on balance am happy enough to remain faithful to the headline selection.
Valimaki has a good record from this sort of position, albeit with caveats. Four-from-four on the Pro Golf Tour, that's obviously low-key stuff, but he stood tall when winning in Oman back in 2020 and hasn't done a great deal wrong when in the mix since.
Earlier this year his final-round 66 in Singapore would've been enough but for an inspired display by Ockie Strydom, while 69 blows might also have been enough against many an opponent in Joburg, where Dan Bradbury produced a seriously impressive display to hold him off.
Anything 3/1 and upwards about the Finn probably underestimates how dangerous he could be as the best putter of this trio, with ample power, and whose only blemish on Saturday was a rare three-putt. He hit the ball well for the most part and deserved his closing birdie.
Fully a point bigger than Wallace, who we know can throw the toys out of the pram, he's certainly viewed as the better bet. The hope for his backers has to be that Wallace's pace of play doesn't become an issue, which is was at times in round three at least as far as officials were concerned.
It's possible that someone does a Strydom at a course like this, where eagles are possible on at least four holes, but there's a lack of pedigree among those immediately behind. I do fear Nick Bachem slightly, after he took his chance in style earlier this year, but these leaders are serious players at this level and ought to have it between them.
Wil Besseling is the man closest to the trio and is a powerhouse who could bully the scoring holes, but he's playing for his status and has never been all that convincing under the gun. Hopes then are left on the shoulders of the awesome Hojgaard, but Valimaki might be just as big a problem as Wallace and would be the recommendation for those seeking an interest.
Bachem can outgun Fabrizio Zanotti in their two-ball while I certainly won't be surprised if Aberg emerges with the lowest round of the day. The Swede, who has holed little of note, closed with a 63 for a top-five on the PGA Tour last month and something similar may well be on the cards.
Those looking to the two-ball coupon should also consider Alex Levy against Jorge Campillo, his game better suited to these soft, scoreable conditions, while local hope Jiri Zuska has improved plenty over the past year and could give Hennie du Plessis a scare at odds-against.
But never mind all that, Sunday is really about the Czech Masters winner and the Ryder Cup implications that were always going to colour this week and next. Hopefully, after a couple of near-misses in this event in 2021 and 2022, it's third time lucky.
Posted at 1715 BST on 26/08/23
