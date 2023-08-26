Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Czech Masters

The Czech Masters has delivered the Ryder Cup storylines that were promised and will continue to do so on Sunday, all the way down a packed leaderboard in Prague.

At the top, Matt Wallace may feel entitled to come under serious consideration if he can add a DP World Tour win to his PGA Tour breakthrough in the spring, while Nicolai Hojgaard would surely earn selection were he to overtake the final pair from one behind.

Further down, Robert MacIntyre and Yannik Paul are part of a share of 14th, meaning Paul could overtake MacIntyre and move into the third European qualifying spot with a big final round, just as MacIntyre could make it his own.

Alongside them is Ludvig Aberg, for whom fireworks over the next five rounds might be required but are very much possible.

Then there's Adrian Meronk, who opened with an eight in a round of 77 which saw him fall down the leaderboard on Saturday. Still joint-favourite in Sky Bet's low round of the day market, where does the Pole now sit in Luke Donald's hierarchy? How might the outcome of the tournament influence that, now that he cannot influence it?

Sami Valimaki might feel like he can get on with things free from such distractions and however that factor plays out, he and Hojgaard look better value than Wallace, whose recent record from this kind of position is modest.

Wallace has shot rounds of 71, 71 and 72 from the lead since he converted in India more than five years ago, and a two-from-seven strike-rate at this level is no more than solid. Evens the other two against him looks value for those who don't mind short prices.

In Wallace's favour is the fact he boasts the only winning form so far this year, holding off none other than Hojgaard to win the Corales Puntacana. Despite that success, the fact that he doesn't have to face the powerful Dane in the final group might be to his advantage and we know he's won with a Ryder Cup on the horizon in the past.

Perhaps each of the big three can convince themselves that circumstances are ideal but while I've high hopes for Hojgaard, his desire to make the Ryder Cup team is hard to weigh up. I don't think it's why he's played so well at an ideal course and could see a scenario where a slow start evolves into a frustrating Sunday under immense pressure.

Such is my faith in his ability that I can equally envisage him making eagle at the opening par-five and never looking back, but doubling down isn't much of a consideration. I'd rather add Valimaki at a very fair 7/2 but on balance am happy enough to remain faithful to the headline selection.